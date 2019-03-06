English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
2-min read
4 Fine Dine Places in Delhi That Not Only Serve the Best Food but Also Amazing Deals
Here is a quick tour of 4 best restaurants in Delhi that have the best of both the worlds for you - the choicest of foods and amazing deals that don’t hurt the wallet.
Here is a quick tour of 4 best restaurants in Delhi that have the best of both the worlds for you - the choicest of foods and amazing deals that don’t hurt the wallet.
Loading...
If you’re a foodie who is big on fine dining then there’s hardly a better place than Delhi to quench your taste buds. The capital is a very good place where you can experience the best of every cuisine, from the classic traditional thalis to the more contemporary fusion ones, Delhi has everything, served on a platter for you.
But food isn’t the only point that charms people from all around the country. It is also about the fantastic deals on food and beverages that these restaurants have to offer as well. Here is a quick tour of 4 such restaurants that have best of both the worlds for you - the choicest of foods and amazing deals that don’t hurt the wallet:
1. Pa Pa Ya
Located at Saket, Pa Pa Ya is one of the best Asian restaurants in the city, serving the finest oriental dishes while keeping in mind the molecular gastronomy of food science. The restaurant offers a handsome discount on alcohol bill. Keep a few food apps handy and you are sure to get the most out of your meal. Happy dining!
2. The Eatery - Four Points by Sheraton
This place offers some amazing deals on its buffet spread, all week and for every meal of the day. The menu here, undoubtedly, has the bragging rights, with items across Continental, Asian and North Indian cuisines.
Pro tip: Don’t forget to try out the breakfast here; it is the chart-topper.
3. Artusi 2
The kitchen helmed by an Italian chef, Artusi, in Greater Kailash 2, has poured out its soul in serving some of the finest and most authentic Italian recipes to its patrons. No over-the-top decor, this classical fine-diner serves you food, cooked till perfection and flavoured like a dream. The bread, sauces, dips are made in-house, making sure every dish is free of preservatives and additives so that you can enjoy food like you’ve never enjoyed before.
What’s more? A flat 50% off on your food bill. Doesn’t that sound appetizing now!
4. Guppy
The factor that stands out for this quaint Japanese fine-diner, tucked away in Lodhi Colony, is its menu that changes almost every other month so that you can gorge on the freshest flavours of the season. That being said, you will be served the same quality every time you walk in.
The decor at Guppy is to write home about it as well - with Kokeshi dolls and Japanese pop art sprucing up the ambiance. Besides the food and hospitality, it is Chef Vikram Khatri’s sushi-making workshops that you just cannot miss.
Guppy usually goes with a flat 50% off on food or alcohol bill. However, make sure your food apps are at your disposal before you head out.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
But food isn’t the only point that charms people from all around the country. It is also about the fantastic deals on food and beverages that these restaurants have to offer as well. Here is a quick tour of 4 such restaurants that have best of both the worlds for you - the choicest of foods and amazing deals that don’t hurt the wallet:
1. Pa Pa Ya
Located at Saket, Pa Pa Ya is one of the best Asian restaurants in the city, serving the finest oriental dishes while keeping in mind the molecular gastronomy of food science. The restaurant offers a handsome discount on alcohol bill. Keep a few food apps handy and you are sure to get the most out of your meal. Happy dining!
2. The Eatery - Four Points by Sheraton
This place offers some amazing deals on its buffet spread, all week and for every meal of the day. The menu here, undoubtedly, has the bragging rights, with items across Continental, Asian and North Indian cuisines.
Pro tip: Don’t forget to try out the breakfast here; it is the chart-topper.
3. Artusi 2
The kitchen helmed by an Italian chef, Artusi, in Greater Kailash 2, has poured out its soul in serving some of the finest and most authentic Italian recipes to its patrons. No over-the-top decor, this classical fine-diner serves you food, cooked till perfection and flavoured like a dream. The bread, sauces, dips are made in-house, making sure every dish is free of preservatives and additives so that you can enjoy food like you’ve never enjoyed before.
What’s more? A flat 50% off on your food bill. Doesn’t that sound appetizing now!
4. Guppy
The factor that stands out for this quaint Japanese fine-diner, tucked away in Lodhi Colony, is its menu that changes almost every other month so that you can gorge on the freshest flavours of the season. That being said, you will be served the same quality every time you walk in.
The decor at Guppy is to write home about it as well - with Kokeshi dolls and Japanese pop art sprucing up the ambiance. Besides the food and hospitality, it is Chef Vikram Khatri’s sushi-making workshops that you just cannot miss.
Guppy usually goes with a flat 50% off on food or alcohol bill. However, make sure your food apps are at your disposal before you head out.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s Why Delhi is Treated as Wedding Capital of India in Made In Heaven
- Chandan Prabhakar Opens Up on Missing From The Kapil Sharma Show, Says Not Doing It Intentionally
- Jailbirds: Opium-Addicted Parrots are Robbing Poppy Farms in Madhya Pradesh
- Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by The IAF in Balakot Strikes: Watch Video
- Will Satellites And Their Imagery Have The Final Say on The Balakot Air Strikes? Here is How it Works
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results