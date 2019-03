4 Fine Dine Places in Delhi That Not Only Serve the Best Food but Also Amazing Deals

If you’re a foodie who is big on fine dining then there’s hardly a better place than Delhi to quench your taste buds. The capital is a very good place where you can experience the best of every cuisine, from the classic traditional thalis to the more contemporary fusion ones, Delhi has everything, served on a platter for you.But food isn’t the only point that charms people from all around the country. It is also about the fantastic deals on food and beverages that these restaurants have to offer as well. Here is a quick tour of 4 such restaurants that have best of both the worlds for you - the choicest of foods and amazing deals that don’t hurt the wallet:1.Located at Saket, Pa Pa Ya is one of the best Asian restaurants in the city, serving the finest oriental dishes while keeping in mind the molecular gastronomy of food science. The restaurant offers a handsome discount on alcohol bill. Keep a few food apps handy and you are sure to get the most out of your meal. Happy dining!2.This place offers some amazing deals on its buffet spread, all week and for every meal of the day. The menu here, undoubtedly, has the bragging rights, with items across Continental, Asian and North Indian cuisines.Pro tip: Don’t forget to try out the breakfast here; it is the chart-topper.3.The kitchen helmed by an Italian chef, Artusi, in Greater Kailash 2, has poured out its soul in serving some of the finest and most authentic Italian recipes to its patrons. No over-the-top decor, this classical fine-diner serves you food, cooked till perfection and flavoured like a dream. The bread, sauces, dips are made in-house, making sure every dish is free of preservatives and additives so that you can enjoy food like you’ve never enjoyed before.What’s more? A flat 50% off on your food bill. Doesn’t that sound appetizing now!4.The factor that stands out for this quaint Japanese fine-diner, tucked away in Lodhi Colony, is its menu that changes almost every other month so that you can gorge on the freshest flavours of the season. That being said, you will be served the same quality every time you walk in.The decor at Guppy is to write home about it as well - with Kokeshi dolls and Japanese pop art sprucing up the ambiance. Besides the food and hospitality, it is Chef Vikram Khatri’s sushi-making workshops that you just cannot miss.Guppy usually goes with a flat 50% off on food or alcohol bill. However, make sure your food apps are at your disposal before you head out.To know more, click here This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.