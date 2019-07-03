Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

5 Benefits of Mutual Funds That Will Give You The Much Needed Motivation to Invest

Depending on the kind of fund you choose, mutual funds generally come with no or minimum lock-in period. So in case of an emergency, you can easily redeem your investments.

Anshika Bajpai |

Updated:July 3, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
5 Benefits of Mutual Funds That Will Give You The Much Needed Motivation to Invest
Depending on the kind of fund you choose, mutual funds generally come with no or minimum lock-in period. So in case of an emergency, you can easily redeem your investments.
Mutual Funds offer a great opportunity for investors to make their wealth grow due to its well-regulated structure and higher yield potential. But there has to be something more, given its wide popularity and the preferred choice of investment for most people. Here are some reasons why mutual funds benefit investors more than any other form of investment.

1) Diversification

When you invest in Mutual Funds you get to enjoy the benefit of asset diversification. The funds are invested in a variety of instruments from low risk to high risks like bonds, stocks and international securities. This means that if one fund does not perform well it can be balanced out with the others that are making money.

2) Liquidity

If you’ve invested in mutual funds you have the benefit of getting your money back instantly based on the Net Asset Value at the time of withdrawal.

3) Flexibility

Depending on the kind of fund you choose, mutual funds generally come with no or minimum lock-in period. So in case of an emergency, you can easily redeem your investments.

4) Better returns

Mutual Funds generally generate higher returns as compared to other traditional forms of investment. If you have a low appetite for risk you can always invest in debt mutual funds which generally gives you more returns than an FD. For investors with moderate to high appetite for risks investing in equity mutual funds will give you even more returns with lesser risk involved.

5) Well managed and better security

Mutual funds are operated by professional managers who are experts in this field. They analyse the market and identify the best stocks available. They also keep tracking these stocks to ensure that they are delivering the best returns. They also help the investors in choosing the best plan according to their needs and goals to ensure they make maximum profit.

When it comes to security, mutual funds in India are regulated by SEBI that is completely transparent and secure.

So now that you know the benefits of mutual funds, it’s time to start investing in them. Because the sooner you start the more wealth you generate.

To know more, click here.

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.

