5 Reasons Why On-time Vaccination is the Ultimate Baby-Proofing Plan

When it comes to parenting, there are a whole range of things that are totally left to chance and can crop up unexpectedly. No matter how much you anticipate, nothing can quite have you fully prepared for the ups and downs of caring for a child.However, there are a few precautions that can be guaranteed to save you and your little one a ton of worry and discomfort. One is getting them the recommended vaccinations against serious illnesses. These illnesses don’t just cause a few mild symptoms and disrupt day-to-day life. They can have severe consequences should complications arise and are especially dangerous to young children.Here is why timely immunisation is extremely important and key to make you’re your baby stays disease free in the future.Vaccines are scheduled in such a way that they correspond with the age at which your child’s likelihood of getting the disease is high. The schedule is also set keeping in mind the ability of children's immune systems to interact with the vaccine in the correct way. You may be worried about the number of vaccines your child has to take at once but immunisation schedules have been formulated by doctors, scientists and other medical professionals to provide your child with the protection they require without putting a strain on their bodies.Babies immune systems are not as robust as adults and delaying or ignoring vaccinations can run the risk of them contracting diseases that can result in complications that could even be fatal. In order to protect your child when they are most vulnerable to these diseases, it is necessary to follow the immunisation schedule diligently.Vaccines take time to kick in. It can take time for your baby to produce antibodies after they have been vaccinated so it’s best to never delay a vaccine or a follow-up dose. Even if you think your child is not exposed to these harmful diseases, they could be later on in life and getting the vaccine just prior to the risk of exposure may not guarantee them full protection as their immune system has not been given adequate time to create antibodies.Although antibodies from mothers do get passed on to the baby before birth and can help prevent the contraction of certain diseases in the first few months of life, this protection is not permanent. Your baby will need to be immunised to fight off the diseases once the maternal antibodies wear off. Also, keep in mind that antibodies are only passed to the child if the mother has immunity herself - for example, if she has taken the recommended whooping cough and flu vaccines during pregnancy. Similarly, breastfeeding can also provide some protection against diseases but it is not a foolproof method for immunity.By not vaccinating your own child you can run the risk of them getting seriously ill as well as them passing on the disease to other children who have not been immunised. These could include vulnerable infants who have not yet been vaccinated due to their age. When these diseases attack those with poor immunity, serious complications can arise, which in some cases could cause permanent damage or even prove fatal. Having your child vaccinated doesn’t just help them, but those close to you as well and the community at large.