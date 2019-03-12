English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Things That Will Make Your Household Chores Easier
With handy products like these under your belt, cleaning your home can be less of a chore and more like a productive few hours spent keeping your home in top shape.
With handy products like these under your belt, cleaning your home can be less of a chore and more like a productive few hours spent keeping your home in top shape.
With a few great cleaning tools, you can now spend less time doing chores and more time doing the things you love and enjoy.
The average person spends at least an hour a day tending to small issues around the house like laundry, scrubbing toilets or dusting furniture. While that might not seem like a lot at first glance, on closer inspection that amounts to at least 24hours over the course of those thankless, sometimes backbreaking chores that must be done for hygienic, germ-free home.
Photo by The Creative Exchange
Vacuum Cleaner With A HEPA Filter
Allergy sufferers and those with sensitivity to dust and germs will have already heard about High-Efficiency Particulate Air or HEPA filters that retain all particles .3 microns in size or larger at an efficiency level of 99.97%. As anyone with pets will testify, cleaning your home with a resident dog/s or cat/s becomes a whole new challenge without some help. A vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter is easily your best bet against allergens, fur, dander and a whole bunch of other things which have settled on your furniture, linen, floors and carpets.
Photo by rawpixel
Microfiber Cloths
Possibly the most efficient and hard-working tools in your home arsenal, microfiber cloths can be used on any surface, trap dust and dirt effectively and are available in a range of colours and sizes. Wipe down everything from your car to your countertops and then simply throw it into the washing machine for a rinse. Cleaning done right and in a flash!
Photo by rawpixel
Front-loading Washing Machine
An automatic washing machine might be the best thing you can do to reduce the amount of time you spend doing chores around the house. While some of them might just be a bit expensive, these washing machines usually have a high-quality steel drum and offer a list of preset wash programmes that make the tedious task of doing laundry a breeze.
While top loading machines can be cheaper, they often aren’t very energy efficient or water saving. Front loading machines on the other hand are the most energy / water efficient and give you the cleanest wash. Most of them even have a built-in water heater in case you need to sanitise things like linen or children’s clothes.
Photo by Jessica Lewis
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
Durable and heat-resistant, an angry mama makes cuts microwave cleaning time by more than half. Super easy to use and chemical free all you have to do is fill it up with a solution of water and vinegar and microwave for the prescribed number of minutes. Hot steam blasts out of angry mama's head softening all the grime so you can swipe it up quickly and easily.
Photo by Filip Mroz
Steam Iron
While we all love clean lines and wrinkle free clothes, the same can’t be said for the process of ironing. Choosing the right kind of iron can not only make the task more efficient but can also cut you chore time in half. At the very least a good iron should have fabric based, adjustable temperature control, a Non-stick soleplate to glide over clothes and an Auto shut off or an audible/visual signal to signal in case the iron has been left immobile for some time.
With handy products like these under your belt, cleaning your home can be less of a chore and more like a productive few hours spent keeping your home in top shape.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
-
