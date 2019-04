5 Things You Can Do to Manage Your Money and Make It Grow

Money is something we all want to grow and sustain. But the only problem is most of us just can’t. Although it looks like something we will never be able to achieve, it’s not that big a task if you actually put your mind to it. Here are a few basic things you can do to ensure your wealth keeps growing.Time really does work its magic if you know how to take advantage of compounding interest. If you keep contributing regularly, you obviously have more at the end of it. When you finally get your savings back chances are they have vastly exceeded your initial savings because of interests and dividends.There are limits on both concessional and non-concessional contributions to superannuation. However, it still provides a favourable tax environment to grow wealth. If you are a salaried employee you can benefit the most by first maximising your concessional contributions and after that making some non-concessional contributions.A financial planner has in-depth knowledge and tonnes of experience and hence he/she can make a tailored plan for you according to your income, requirements and needs.A lot of people fall victim to a wide range of carefully crafted scams leading to huge losses sometimes even wiping off your entire life savings. It’s better to be cautious and if something feels like it’s too good to be true, it probably is.In simple words, diversify your investments. It is the single most effective way of reducing risk while investing. Whether it’s cash, gold, property, shares, art or antiques, every sector goes through downfalls and depreciation. So spread your money across main asset classes to reduce the impact of any downfall in the market.To know more, click here This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.