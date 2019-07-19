5 Ways to Keep Your Baby Healthy through Weather Changes

The monsoon can be a rollercoaster ride of temperature drops and rises, with heat and humidity going through the roof at one moment and the atmosphere feeling cold and damp the next. Babies can be especially sensitive to these changes in weather and their discomfort can leave them cranky at best, and with skin conditions or illnesses in more serious circumstances.

To reduce the chances of your little one being uncomfortable this rainy season, here are some great tips to follow to keep them healthy and happy through weather changes.

Bathing

Newborn babies don’t have much opportunity to get dirty as they are indoors all day and don’t move about. A sponge or bath a few times a week is all that is needed to keep them comfy and clean. During warm, humid weather, a bath can help your baby cool down and feel more relaxed. Pick the right time of day to bathe your baby - giving them a bath when the weather is hot is preferable as it can avoid them catching a chill and also help cool them down when temperatures soar. However, don’t give your baby a cold water bath - choose a temperature that is warm and comfortable.

Skin Care

Aim to keep your little one cool and dry at all times by regularly changing their nappies and seeing that they do not sweat too much. The accumulation of sweat and moisture can lead to skin conditions such as nappy rash and prickly heat which, while not too serious, can be uncomfortable for your child. If your baby’s skin appears dry, avoid giving them a daily bath unless it is really necessary.

Food & Drink

While babies who are exclusively being breastfed don’t run much risk of contracting water-borne diseases, children who are formula fed or eating solid foods and drinking regular water need extra care to ensure that what they consume is safe. Always use filtered and boiled water for your baby’s formula, food and drink, and avoid giving them water and food from outside. If heading out, make sure you carry an adequate supply of food and water that has been hygienically stored for their meals.

Clothing

Dressing your child appropriately for the weather changes is key in keeping them comfortable during seasons such as the monsoons where the climate can range from cold and clammy to hot and humid in a matter of minutes. Dress your baby in light, breathable fabrics and use layers such as jackets and blankets to keep them warm when the temperatures drop. When heading out, carry a change of clothes in case they get wet. A hat and socks/shoes are also good ways to prevent them from getting cold. Long-sleeved tops and full-length pants are effective ways to eliminate the amount of skin exposed to the elements and disease-spreading insects such as mosquitoes.

Immunisation

Proper immunisation is one of the top ways to protect your child against dangerous diseases that can cause serious harm and have long-term health consequences. Viral and bacterial infections are easily contracted if your child is exposed and not vaccinated against them. Many diseases are more rampant in the monsoon. Check that your child has all the vaccinations they need for their age and talk to your doctor about protection against preventable diseases.

Keeping your baby safe during the monsoon weather changes is possible with a few simple precautions. Follow these easy steps to ensure that your little one is comfortable and healthy no matter what weather fluctuations bring.