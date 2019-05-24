English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
News18 » Partner Content
2-min read
5G Brings a New World of Involvement, Interaction & Creation with Ericsson
In an engaging film shot entirely in single 90-second take, we see a conceptualized world where seamless integration of technology interconnects various aspects of our world, with the help of inspiring personalities from a range of professional backgrounds.
In an engaging film shot entirely in single 90-second take, we see a conceptualized world where seamless integration of technology interconnects various aspects of our world, with the help of inspiring personalities from a range of professional backgrounds.
Loading...
Have you ever wondered what a fully-connected digital future spells for humanity? The reality isn’t far off, with mobile technology allowing connectivity to grow in leaps and bounds. The barriers caused by distance diminish, communication becomes effortless and information to aid progress is accessible to all.
With 5G already on the horizon, the capabilities of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) increase exponentially. Enabled with high-speed broadband of 5G, lag and latency issues become a thing of the past. Gaming and experience scenarios that were previously impossible are now within reach. It isn’t just stunning, life-like visual content making its way to entertainment enthusiasts; the actual ability to feel and interact with content is not far off either, making the future of gaming an entirely immersive and tangible experience.
When combined with the Internet of Things (IoT), the potential of 5G is endless. It has the ability to eliminate inefficiencies and downtimes on personal levels, worldwide. In business terms, IoT gives you the capability to manage a million devices from a single source, taking connectivity management to the next level. At home, the syncing of smart devices through IoT can greatly contribute to daily conveniences, saving time, energy and money in our hectic lives.
Ericsson recognizes this need for synergy and plays a key role in this evolution, building tools that serve as a means to bring all these new immersive technologies together into one optimally-functioning ecosystem. In an engaging film shot entirely in single 90-second take, we see a conceptualized world, through a series of enthralling situations that effortlessly flow into each other, where a seamless integration of technology interconnects various aspects of our world, with the help of inspiring personalities from a range of professional backgrounds.
Access & Progress, For Everyone
Providing users with easy-to-use IoT, 5G and automation solutions, Ericsson strives to make lives better, encouraging accessible technology to take us places we could not have dreamed about going before. Having the ability to connect effortlessly is key to progress and equality, and Ericsson is at the forefront of bridging the gaps between distance and communication.
The powerful forces of new technology are continuously integrating with and evolving the way we live our lives, enhancing our daily existence with surreal advancements that make living more enjoyable, convenient and productive. Ericsson anticipates and embraces this new world, where communication is key in breaking down barriers of distance and differences, creating opportunity for all, making life easier and more fulfilling, and nurturing ideas and creativity.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
With 5G already on the horizon, the capabilities of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) increase exponentially. Enabled with high-speed broadband of 5G, lag and latency issues become a thing of the past. Gaming and experience scenarios that were previously impossible are now within reach. It isn’t just stunning, life-like visual content making its way to entertainment enthusiasts; the actual ability to feel and interact with content is not far off either, making the future of gaming an entirely immersive and tangible experience.
When combined with the Internet of Things (IoT), the potential of 5G is endless. It has the ability to eliminate inefficiencies and downtimes on personal levels, worldwide. In business terms, IoT gives you the capability to manage a million devices from a single source, taking connectivity management to the next level. At home, the syncing of smart devices through IoT can greatly contribute to daily conveniences, saving time, energy and money in our hectic lives.
Ericsson recognizes this need for synergy and plays a key role in this evolution, building tools that serve as a means to bring all these new immersive technologies together into one optimally-functioning ecosystem. In an engaging film shot entirely in single 90-second take, we see a conceptualized world, through a series of enthralling situations that effortlessly flow into each other, where a seamless integration of technology interconnects various aspects of our world, with the help of inspiring personalities from a range of professional backgrounds.
Access & Progress, For Everyone
Providing users with easy-to-use IoT, 5G and automation solutions, Ericsson strives to make lives better, encouraging accessible technology to take us places we could not have dreamed about going before. Having the ability to connect effortlessly is key to progress and equality, and Ericsson is at the forefront of bridging the gaps between distance and communication.
The powerful forces of new technology are continuously integrating with and evolving the way we live our lives, enhancing our daily existence with surreal advancements that make living more enjoyable, convenient and productive. Ericsson anticipates and embraces this new world, where communication is key in breaking down barriers of distance and differences, creating opportunity for all, making life easier and more fulfilling, and nurturing ideas and creativity.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey as She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results