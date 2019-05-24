5G Brings a New World of Involvement, Interaction & Creation with Ericsson

Have you ever wondered what a fully-connected digital future spells for humanity? The reality isn’t far off, with mobile technology allowing connectivity to grow in leaps and bounds. The barriers caused by distance diminish, communication becomes effortless and information to aid progress is accessible to all.With 5G already on the horizon, the capabilities of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) increase exponentially. Enabled with high-speed broadband of 5G, lag and latency issues become a thing of the past. Gaming and experience scenarios that were previously impossible are now within reach. It isn’t just stunning, life-like visual content making its way to entertainment enthusiasts; the actual ability to feel and interact with content is not far off either, making the future of gaming an entirely immersive and tangible experience.When combined with the Internet of Things (IoT), the potential of 5G is endless. It has the ability to eliminate inefficiencies and downtimes on personal levels, worldwide. In business terms, IoT gives you the capability to manage a million devices from a single source, taking connectivity management to the next level. At home, the syncing of smart devices through IoT can greatly contribute to daily conveniences, saving time, energy and money in our hectic lives.Ericsson recognizes this need for synergy and plays a key role in this evolution, building tools that serve as a means to bring all these new immersive technologies together into one optimally-functioning ecosystem. In an engaging film shot entirely in single 90-second take, we see a conceptualized world, through a series of enthralling situations that effortlessly flow into each other, where a seamless integration of technology interconnects various aspects of our world, with the help of inspiring personalities from a range of professional backgrounds.Providing users with easy-to-use IoT, 5G and automation solutions, Ericsson strives to make lives better, encouraging accessible technology to take us places we could not have dreamed about going before. Having the ability to connect effortlessly is key to progress and equality, and Ericsson is at the forefront of bridging the gaps between distance and communication.The powerful forces of new technology are continuously integrating with and evolving the way we live our lives, enhancing our daily existence with surreal advancements that make living more enjoyable, convenient and productive. Ericsson anticipates and embraces this new world, where communication is key in breaking down barriers of distance and differences, creating opportunity for all, making life easier and more fulfilling, and nurturing ideas and creativity.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)