6 Myths about Mutual Funds That Need to Be Busted
You can start with as low as Rs. 1000 to begin investing in mutual funds.
In spite of knowing the benefits and the long term benefits of investing in Mutual Funds a lot of people don’t go through with it because there are still some myths and misconceptions attached to it. In order to help you plan and invest better, here are a few myths that we are busting about mutual funds.
Myth 1 - You will have to invest a huge sum of money for a long period of time.
You can start with as low as Rs. 1000 to begin investing in mutual funds. Also, mutual funds are both long term and short term. So you can start getting its benefits according to the plan you opt for.
Myth 2 - Trends will always repeat.
This is not always true. You don’t just have to look at the earlier performance of a mutual fund to make a decision for investing in it. If the future of a fund was based on its past performance every analyst would have made money easily and quickly. So take into account your needs, preferences, the market and then invest in one.
Myth 3 - You can add or subtract stocks anytime.
A lot of people think that they can customise their portfolio and add or subtract any stock from a particular fund. This is not true, so invest wisely as you won’t be able to make frequent changes in it.
Myth 4 - Having a Demat account is necessary.
Although having a Demat account is beneficial, but that doesn’t mean it is essential to have one in order to invest in mutual funds. If you don’t have a Demat account, you can invest in mutual funds through distributors or by buying them directly from the fund house. You can even buy them through online platforms specified by distributors and fund houses.
Myth 5 - You can only invest in domestic markets.
Not only can you invest in domestic markets through mutual funds but international markets can also be explored if you wish to. In fact, international markets contribute to the highest performing funds every year.
Myth 6 - You need to be an expert to invest in mutual funds.
Investing in mutual funds is no rocket science. A little bit of research can help you achieve your goals. And if you are still doubtful there’s ample expert advice and distributors available to help you out.
Happy investing!
