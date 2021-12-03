7 SPECTACULAR TRAVEL EXPERIENCES ONE MUST WITNESS WHEN IN ODISHA

The land of Kalinga and the cradle of Indian hockey. The land that offers a mix of natural beauty, rich history and cultural opulence, Odisha, is India’s best-kept secret. Here’s a quick guide to the seven most fulfilling experiences that will unveil the hidden charm of Odisha, and it make your trip the journey of a lifetime:

Konark Dance Festival 2021

The Konark Dance Festival is a cultural extravaganza held from 1st - 5th of December every year amidst the stunning backdrop of the magnificent Sun Temple in Odisha. The occasion is an annual celebration of spellbinding classical dance forms. It’s been a part of the state’s tradition for the past 3 decades. India’s classical dance forms like Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Kathak, and Sattriya among others which have been a part of the country since time immemorial are showcased by noted artists.

International Sand Art Festival

The Sand Art Festival is an annual event that’s been held since 2011 where international sand artists compete to create unique sand sculptures. It also acts as a platform to enable aspiring sculptors from across India to mould their imagination into various shapes and structures that narrate interesting stories on the sand. You can attend the International Sand Art Festival from 1st- 5th December that takes place on Chandrabhaga Beach coterminous with Konark Festival.

This year, international artists from Sri Lanka and Ghana are also participating in the event with artists from Odisha and other states of India like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. You must look out for renowned sand artists Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik whose patronage has put Odisha’s and India’s names on the world map when it comes to Sand Art.

Eco Retreat by Odisha Tourism

Nestled in the lap of nature, Odisha is home to many breathtaking tourist destinations. From golden sandy beaches, lakes, waterfalls, the state has always had the potential to unlock its natural secrets and bring travellers close to nature. Eco Retreat by Odisha Tourism is a luxury glamping project located in pristine locations across the state like Konark, Hirakud, Satkosia, Daringbadi, Bhitarkanika, Pati Sonapur and Koraput.

Each location offers a fulfilling experience that offers tourists a chance to indulge in leisure activities, adventure pursuits and partake in many cultural activities. You can visit Eco Retreat between December to February and witness the real gems of Odisha as closely as you ever could!

Mukteshwar Dance Festival

The grandeur of Odisha’s culture is such that a single dance festival doesn’t contain the artistic brilliance of the state. You can attend the Mukteshwar Dance Festival that’ll be held from 14th - 16th January 2022 at the Mukteshwar Temple in Bhubaneshwar.

The dance festival, organized by Odisha Tourism, is one of the Marquee events of the temple city and is an effort to showcase the cultural heritage of the state to the world. The Odissi dance form, which has gained immense popularity globally for its graceful movements and high spiritual quotient, is displayed in its finest form.

Rajarani Music Festival 2021

The Rajarani Music Festival is a three-day celebration of Odisha’s rich musical prowess and features artists from all across the country. The event is held in the premises of the magnificent Rajarani Temple that adds an unmatched charm to this widely sought event among classical music enthusiasts.

The festival amalgamates the mellifluous genres of vocals in Hindustani, Carnatic, or Odisha’s homegrown Odissi music. You can attend this festival in January 2022 to absorb the rich musical heritage and get mesmerised by the maestros of music.

Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav

Dhauli Kalinga festival is celebrated at the Dhauli International Peace Pagoda, a Buddhist stupa that’s symbolic of Buddhist legacy in the state. It’s an important site not just for tourists, but locals too as this is where King Ashoka converted to Buddhism after being left aghast by the Kalinga War he fought - one of the bloodiest battles of human history. The festival refreshes the message of peace through vibrant cultural performances including various forms incorporating martial arts choreography enacted by renowned exponents who pay homage to the brave souls who lost their lives during the war.

During the festival, the Peace Pagoda transforms itself as a platform for artists to showcase their brilliance with a backdrop of star-lit skies and the silhouette of the structure that brims with grandeur. Attend this festival in February and during other days the Dhauli International Peace Pagoda showcases a magical light and sound show that highlights the historical journey of the Kalinga War.

7. Vrindaban Mahotsav

The Vrindaban Mahotsav, organized by Odisha Tourism in association with Vrindaban Gurukul, is an Indian classical music concert initiative that started four years ago which involves performances by legendary artists of the Indian Classical Music space including maestro Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia.

This one-day event, famously held a day before Holi, gives you the best mix of music and culture and is a unique way to unwind before indulging in Holi festivities that follow the next day.

To know more about the uncut gems that Odisha has, visit the Odisha Tourism website by logging onto odishatourism.gov.in and let the best-kept secrets of the state unveil themselves. Also, follow them on social media handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/odisha_tourism

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OdishaTourismOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/odishatourismofficial/

This is partnered content.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.