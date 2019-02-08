7 Steps to Make Sure Your Money Stays Safe While Banking Online

The first online banking system arrived in 1983, thanks to the Bank Of Scotland. Back then, you had to first connect a computer terminal to your phone and television sets and then you could perform normal banking tasks. Cut to, 36 years later, when our smartphones have literally become our wallets. Whether it’s shopping, dining out, home delivery, and even straightforward banking for that matter, we can do all these things and much more with just a few taps.But with all the convenience, also comes some very dreadful banking frauds and unethical hacking that can leave your money very vulnerable. So how do we get the best of both worlds? Have the convenience of online banking and live without any fear of fraud and insecurity. Here are a few steps to ensure you have a safe internet and mobile banking experience and your money are well protected.1) This is extremely basic, but don’t click on any links sent to you from people you don’t know.2) Don’t put your passwords on a questionable link or web page. If you think that the website or link doesn’t look quite legitimate, then it’s better you don’t put any account information or password in it.3) Don’t do banking transactions on public wifi. Since we don’t know how it was set up and who might be tracking it, it’s always better to deal with money using your own data pack or home wifi.4) This is a no-brainer, but choose a strong password for all your banking transactions and keep changing them every few months.5) Choose a bank that has world-class cyber security technology, guardrails and norms. Make sure they use multifactor-authentication for better security.6) Be wary of emails that are too good (or too bad) to be true. Never respond to emails that say you have won a certain amount of money or that your bank account has been hacked. Chances are they will ask for your account details and hack it. This is the most common method of phishing and scam unsuspecting customers all over the world.7) Always check if the website is secure or not. Whenever you are online, check the URL at the top of the page. The ‘s’ in ‘https’ means that the website is secure.And if somehow your bank account does get compromised, quickly change all your passwords and contact the bank for further assistance. The earlier you report it, the more chances there are to get your money back and trace it.This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.