7 Tips to Conduct Your Business Money with Full Security
When you’re doing business, doing things online is the way to be. Without the internet, you can’t reach a broader business base, stay connected with international customers and even save on admin costs. However, with a plethora of opportunities, the online world also brings a lot of security threats for a business on the table. But prevention is better than cure and so you should have processes and tools to prevent your business’s money from cyber threats. Here are a few.
1. Backup your data for recovery in case someone attacks your business data or website. Make sure you regularly back up on an external device or a portable USB too.
2. Make sure you set your security software to update automatically as new updates have important security updates for recent viruses and attacks.
3. Protect your valuable information by encrypting data while storing or sending it online so that only the approved users can access and view it. By encrypting, your information will get converted into a secret code and cannot be read by anyone else.
4. Establish a strong social media policy which clearly explains what all business information your employees can share online and at what places.
5. As important as it is to keep your information safe, it is equally important to keep the information provided by your customers to yourself. If you lose your customer’s information, chances are your reputation will go for a toss and there will be no loyal customers to keep your business running.
6. Know the kind of scams going around. Fraudsters have now evolved from writing poor emails that are too good to be true. They now approach you with carefully crafted emails which say that they want to work for you. They even pay you some funds in advance through a stolen credit card including extra money needed to pay a third party (which is, in fact, the fraudster). After getting that money they will leave you with debt and a lot of investigation to deal with.
7. It is always safer to meet or speak to prospective clients before agreeing to do any work or payments.
Since we are highly dependant on the internet to conduct our day to day business it’s always wise to take precaution or have a contingency plan ready in case something were to happen. And following these steps will ensure your hard earned business finances and important information stays safe with you.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
