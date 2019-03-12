English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7 Useful Apps to Get More Out Of Your Phone
No matter what you do for a living or what you’re passionate about in your spare time, having these apps on your phone will help you be far more efficient and do much more from the comfort of your handheld device anywhere in the world.
We take the guesswork out of the millions of apps available online and tell you which ones you need to download now.
With so many platforms, developers and apps out there, sorting through the good, the bad and the utterly useless to find which ones you need is a long and tedious process. We take some of the guesswork out of it and give you a few that you should have on your phone to get more done in the day, easily.
Google Suite
If you’ve ever been stuck in traffic or lost in a new place, you’ll know the value of having this handy set of maps. With newer features like directions for bikes and a reliable time estimate from start to end location, you’re less stressed and more prepared to handle travelling, anywhere.
But chances if you have a smartphone you also already use Gmail and Calendar at the very least. While Google Docs, Sheets, Drive and Slides allows collaborative editing of documents, spreadsheets, presentations, drawings and more, you can also take advantage of a number of lesser known but very competent tools like G-Trends, Forms, Scholar, Cloud Print and Groups.
Dropbox
In time gone by, your best friend for carrying around files was a pen drive or a portable hard drive - that was easily lost or failed to work at the most inopportune times. With dropbox, all you need to access your most important data anywhere and everywhere is an internet or data connection. The free Dropbox mobile app helps you access work, collaborate with others and complete tasks—all from your smartphone or tablet.
SBI YONO
You (really) Only Need One or YONO is SBI’s integrated lifestyle and digital banking app that helps you do a plethora of things from the comfort of phone or tablet. You can do everything from booking and renting cabs to buying movie tickets, dining, travel and so much more. What’s greater yet is that you can even take care of your banking, insurance and investment needs, get a smart spending analysis and a pre-approved personal loan when on the move all from the comfort of this app.
Uber
There was a time when owning a car was a great idea, but with mounting work and travel stresses and the added costs that come with owning a personal vehicle, Uber’s timing couldn’t be more perfect. Need a designated driver in a new city or after a party? With this app, getting a comfortable and safe ride to almost anywhere is so much easier.
Swiggy
Swiggy makes it onto this list because sometimes it’s the only thing keeping ‘hangry’ (read hungry+angry) people from biting each other’s heads off. Whenever you feel the hunger pangs beginning to hit up this app to bring you all your favourites from local joints, your favourite cafes or your any one of your craving-satisfying chains. With no order minimum, it’s the best solution when you need good food quick.
WhatsApp
A simple mobile or data connection gets you free and secure access to Individual/ Group Texting, Voice Messaging, Voice and Video calls for a face-to-face chat across the miles and seamless sync and document sharing for quick everyday use. We can’t even begin to imagine life without those cheerful (&free) good morning messages, office and school groups and of course much more. That’s a lot of things for one little app to manage but it does it so well that we can’t manage life without it.
Amazon
When Amazon started in 1995, it simply sold books and shipped them worldwide. Today Amazon is one of the largest ecommerce companies in the world. But its innovations technology and fantastic customer service aren’t the only reasons you should have this app at a moment’s reach. Amazon sells everything from scrubber sponges to furniture and seeds. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find something that it doesn't sell. The app allows you to see deals on the go, get notifications, create personal watchlists and wishlists, track packages and manage all you daily shopping needs effortlessly.
No matter what you do for a living or what you’re passionate about in your spare time, having these apps on your phone will help you be far more efficient and do much more from the comfort of your handheld device anywhere in the world.
