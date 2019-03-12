English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
2-min read
8 Useful Tips to Stay Safe While Banking On the Move
Clicking on a link in an email that mimics your bank's style and format is the riskiest thing you can do.
Picture for Representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Learning how to safely bank online from anywhere is your best bet at keeping your data protected and your accounts safe. Here are a few tips to keep in mind.
Photo by: freepik.com
1. Regularly reset your password
For the first time you login to your online banking account, your bank will give you all the login details and passwords necessary. But as soon as you log in, change it to a strong password, you will remember. A strong password has a minimum of 12 characters, uses a mix of numbers, symbols, capital letters, and lower-case letters, isn’t a word found in the dictionary and does not use common substitutions. But perhaps the most important thing you need to do for a strong password is to change it periodically and keep it to yourself.
Photo by: pexels.com
2. Never bank on unsecured WiFi
A good rule of thumb to follow is to never use public WiFi to bank, pay bills or for any other monetary transactions - this applies especially to FREE WiFi at hotels, cafes, libraries and offices. Hackers treat unsecured internet connections as a great time to plant data stealing malware on your device. Add another layer of protection by simply adding a VPN software that creates a secure channel for information transfer.
3. Use a legitimate antivirus software
Protect your personal information and your banking details all kinds of security threats by installing and regularly updating your antivirus software.
Photo by: bruce mars on Pexels.com
4. Check bank details regularly
Immediately after transacting online, make it a point to check your savings account to check if the correct amount has been added to/deducted from your account. Report any discrepancies, immediately. Banks that offer banking on the go facilities also allow you to set up alerts which you will see when you make a deposit, when there is a failure to login or when there is any suspicious activity on your net banking account.
Photo by: pexels.com
5. Unplug when you’re done
First ensure that your WiFi is password protected. Next remember to disconnect your computer from the WiFi network when you’re done using it for the simple reason that devices that are connected to the internet 24/7 are often the most vulnerable.
6. Never click on email links
Clicking on a link in an email that mimics your bank's style and format is the riskiest thing you can do. Phishing and other fraudulent websites lead you to fake pages that capture every keystroke you enter. This can then be used directly or by selling your information to a third party – both extremely dangerous.
7. Update Your OS
Operating systems are constantly getting new instructions on how to fight newer and sophisticated forms of virus threats and security bugs. But this can only work to your advantage if you keep your devices updated.
8. Avoid banking on public computers
Public computers are at the very least the riskiest devices to access your banking accounts. If, however, you must use a shared device ensure you never store your usernames or passwords on it, clear the browsing history and cache and delete all temp files when you’re done. Alternatively browse in incognito mode and double check before leave.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Photo by: freepik.com
1. Regularly reset your password
For the first time you login to your online banking account, your bank will give you all the login details and passwords necessary. But as soon as you log in, change it to a strong password, you will remember. A strong password has a minimum of 12 characters, uses a mix of numbers, symbols, capital letters, and lower-case letters, isn’t a word found in the dictionary and does not use common substitutions. But perhaps the most important thing you need to do for a strong password is to change it periodically and keep it to yourself.
Photo by: pexels.com
2. Never bank on unsecured WiFi
A good rule of thumb to follow is to never use public WiFi to bank, pay bills or for any other monetary transactions - this applies especially to FREE WiFi at hotels, cafes, libraries and offices. Hackers treat unsecured internet connections as a great time to plant data stealing malware on your device. Add another layer of protection by simply adding a VPN software that creates a secure channel for information transfer.
3. Use a legitimate antivirus software
Protect your personal information and your banking details all kinds of security threats by installing and regularly updating your antivirus software.
Photo by: bruce mars on Pexels.com
4. Check bank details regularly
Immediately after transacting online, make it a point to check your savings account to check if the correct amount has been added to/deducted from your account. Report any discrepancies, immediately. Banks that offer banking on the go facilities also allow you to set up alerts which you will see when you make a deposit, when there is a failure to login or when there is any suspicious activity on your net banking account.
Photo by: pexels.com
5. Unplug when you’re done
First ensure that your WiFi is password protected. Next remember to disconnect your computer from the WiFi network when you’re done using it for the simple reason that devices that are connected to the internet 24/7 are often the most vulnerable.
6. Never click on email links
Clicking on a link in an email that mimics your bank's style and format is the riskiest thing you can do. Phishing and other fraudulent websites lead you to fake pages that capture every keystroke you enter. This can then be used directly or by selling your information to a third party – both extremely dangerous.
7. Update Your OS
Operating systems are constantly getting new instructions on how to fight newer and sophisticated forms of virus threats and security bugs. But this can only work to your advantage if you keep your devices updated.
8. Avoid banking on public computers
Public computers are at the very least the riskiest devices to access your banking accounts. If, however, you must use a shared device ensure you never store your usernames or passwords on it, clear the browsing history and cache and delete all temp files when you’re done. Alternatively browse in incognito mode and double check before leave.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank Cast Paints a Royal Portrait In Red, Black & White Ethnic Outfits by Manish Malhotra
- Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Your Smartphone is Now Your Voting Companion
- Election 2019: Plea in SC to Ban Roadshows and Bike Rallies for Causing Environmental Damage
- 'Devdas 2?' Madhuri Dixit Responds to Lilly Singh Copying Her 'Eyebrow Raising' Moves
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results