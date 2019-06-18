9 Things That the YONO App Can Offer You

By now we are all familiar with what YONO SBI is. Apart from making your life easier by bringing all your banking and lifestyle needs together, it has a host of things to offer to you to make your life even simpler and easier. Here are some of the things that I found myself using the most.

1) You get exclusive discounts and deals on more than 80 e-commerce websites on the app.

2) You can transfer funds easily using the UPI payment method.

3) You can link all your SBI relationships in the app and manage them in one place. You can also purchase life insurance, mutual funds, health insurance, loans and credit cards through YONO

4) Get a personalised spending analysis by the YONO app that auto-tags and categorizes all your transactions.

5) Get pre-approved personal loans up to Rs. 5 lakh without any documentation in just 4 clicks.

6) You can get discounts on brands like Shoppers Stop, Make My Trip, Amazon, Thomas Cook, Croma, Firstcry and Tata Cliq.

7) You can even book your new car using the app and get exclusive deals on that too.

8) If you’re going on a vacation, you can also make your bookings on OYO using the YONO app.

9) Other merchants include IRCTC, Red Bus, Raymond, Peter England, Louis Phillipe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly that you might be interested in shopping at. So you get them all in one place and it comes with discounts too.

These are a few of the features that might come in handy to you, but the app is not just limited to these. There are a lot more e-commerce merchants and features that can be explored so you can use the app and find them yourself to use it your maximum advantage.

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.