A Mother’s Open Letter to Her New Baby Girl

My dearest baby girl,

Before you were born...

I didn’t have a clue that loving you would feel so new, that for me it wouldn’t be instantaneous like the movies said it would be. From the first time I saw you, I worried about you. I worried about me. I worried about all the little decisions I would make for us. Some you’d thank me for, some you’d hate me for, and I dreaded that thought. All I could think about was meeting the little person that was you. All I feared was failing you. Nothing and no one else mattered more. It started here - the discussion about vaccinations and choice of hospitals.

The day you were born…

I remember like it was yesterday. There was trepidation and a knot in my stomach, but strangely, there was also peace. I had no idea what lay ahead of us; I just knew that we were in it together - You and I. As they put you on my chest, I remember smiling that you were a girl, that you were my girl. I remember hearing your heartbeat. It was like listening to a stallion at full gallop - quick, strong, loud. Nothing was going to stop you!

Sure, papa might get the lion’s share of your heart, boyfriends and husbands might gain preference, but none of them would know the singular joy it was to have and hold you the way I did. I prayed you would be fierce and go against the tide. But I prayed you’d retain your softness, your charm and your grace. I pray you’d stand up for those who couldn’t defend themselves and make the world a better place.

I had no fixed ideas of what you would become, just that you were the best at what you did. I was determined to make you self-sufficient, never to sugar-coat the ugly world, but hold your hand right through it. I wanted to make the building of a strong you my most significant achievement, your nourishment and protection my full-time job and keeping you away from illness and disease, my daily mantra.

After you came home…

Everyone had their own plans, but we knew we’d decide what was best for you. Everything from which paediatrician to pick to which toys were safe, when to start your vaccine schedule to what to do even in case of mild fever - there was a plan of action for everything. Your mama loves lists, and your dad is a free-spirited soul who knows more about nature than any nature channel. I hope you take the best of both. Whatever combination of that you are, I look forward to learning from you as much as I will teach you.

As you grow…

I see more and more of the fantastic person you are going to be someday. Other babies cry; you always smile when you wake up. Other babies cling to mama; you are an independent rockstar. You smile and gurgle, sleep on time and love your meals. You charm your way into everyone’s hearts with your love for jazz and your refusal to be conventional. You are unique. I pray that you take that fearlessness with you through your life.

I’m on this journey with you, and I’m excited to be your ma. Every day I hope to remind you that you are beautiful, individual, and loved immensely. Every time we talk, I will tell you that the world is yours to take and dad and I will do our very best to help you dream big and work hard to make those dreams come true.

So, my darling baby, as I look at you lying peacefully asleep, know that I’m at your side and I’ve got your back always. That friends, money, boys and jobs will come and go, but I will always love you.

With all my love and hopes and dreams,

Ma

