A niche pharmaceutical Indian company creating global value amidst the Pandemic

Built upon the values of its CEO Mr. Deepak Bahri, Sentiss Pharma, has grown from an export-driven business into a multi-million dollar Pharmaceutical business and achieved remarkable growth over the last three decades. During the Pandemic, the leadership at Sentiss dealt with the hardships using a proactive approach- contact testing and building its own isolation centers at Nalagarh were a few of the many measures taken by the management to safeguard its employees.

Picture of Sentiss’ manufacturing Plant situated at Nalagarh, Himachal PradeshOn being asked about the current and past crisis, Deepak said “I have witnessed several situations of crisis such as the global economic crisis in 1998, then 2008 - 2010 and Russian economic crisis in 2014 - 2016. Needless to say, the one thing common with all crisis situations is that they demand decisiveness. Sentiss has been fortunate to come out stronger every time which is evidently due to the faith of our employees in the organization, the trust of our customers in Sentiss’ products & services, and our strong relationship with our vendors, distributors, and other partners.” He refers to these challenges as inescapable encumbrances which shape the business in a storm such as COVID Pandemic.

Founder and CEO of Sentiss Pharma- Mr. Deepak Bahri

Sentiss is an international pharmaceutical company focused on developing ophthalmic pharmaceutical products. With a global footprint in over eight countries and its Head Office based in India- Sentiss is all set to expand its product portfolio for its India Business- Provis, as well as in the rest of the world which will lead the company closer to the aim of providing the best quality, affordability, and availability in eye/ care. Our strengths include formulation and our infrastructures like analytical development centre, manufacturing facility, supply chain, strategic and regulatory expertise from global offices. Sentiss has a range of eye care pharmaceutical products such as anti-glaucoma, ocular lubricants, anti-inflammatory, anti-infective, and ocular nutrition supplements.

Spread across 13,500 sq. m., Sentiss’ manufacturing facility in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh is an EU-GMP, WHO-GMP, ISO, OHSAS and Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan & PIC/s GMP approved and consists of two blow-fill seal lines and two three-piece dropper bottle lines. Its R&D centre, situated in Gurgaon, Haryana, has well-equipped formulation and analytical development labs along with a sophisticated Q3 characterization lab to support the developmental activities.

Picture from inside the sterile manufacturing facility of Sentiss pharma’s manufacturing plantIn 2014-15, Deepak created Sentiss Foundation, a philanthropic affiliate of Sentiss pharma that works towards Health, Education, Environment, and has continuously supported and built schools, hospitals, and employment opportunities for women in rural areas. Deepak has also been recognized as an “Exemplary Leader” under “Dream Companies to Work For” by the World HRD Congress. His leadership has shaped Sentiss into achieving the prestigious status of India’s Great Place To Work® consistently five times in a row. Sentiss has also been awarded the Business Today’s “Most innovative company of the year award”, the award for “Best workplace practices” by ET Now, and the Diversity and inclusion award by ASSOCHAM, amongst many others.

Sentiss is also well known for its contribution to society through its CSR activities- also called SEVA. It is the vision and conviction of Sentiss’ founder that has shaped seva to more than just being socially accountable, to invest something valuable- to invest time. Each employee spends 18 hours doing seva, that is, two man-days of each employee are dedicated to “giving back to the society”. In recognition of Sentiss’s exceptional contributions, Sentiss has won the award for best CSR practices in Healthcare, two times in a row, by the World CSR Congress.

Sentiss foundation’s SADH Care Hospital in Pataudi serves the needs of the local population

Sentiss strongly believes in empowering women, in fact, Sentiss’s first two employees, 31 years ago, were two ladies hired in India and in Russia, who have still been working with Sentiss and were recently presented with long-service awards. Other than supporting and assuring workplace gender equality, Sentiss is also headstrong in creating a great workplace for women. Perhaps, it is because of these values that have been cultivated in the organization, Sentiss holds a special recognition of having one the best work cultures in Pharmaceutical companies, among its peers and alumni.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here