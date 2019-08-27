A Stray Dog Will Love The Same as a Pedigree Dog & It’s Time to Reciprocate That Love with TikTok

There is no way that you cannot love dogs.

Look at those eyes and cute little faces. No wonder, they are the ‘goodest’ boys and girls in the world.

Dogs are like furry angels bestowed with the greatest qualities.

• They are the best friend you can ever have.

• They are very loyal and cuddly.

• They are always happy to see you.

Bonus: They come in all shapes and sizes! Like this cutie here.

But here’s the part where we need to stop and ponder. According to the World Health Organisation, there are 35 million stray dogs in India. Most of them have to survive in difficult situations and have been physically abused on more than one occasion.

If you have a pet dog, then you would probably fail to imagine him/her ever being hurt or in pain. Then why do we not pay attention or care to these babies?

World For All & Give India in association with TikTok hosted an event called #PetBFF to attend by Bollywood diva Disha Patani and several TikTok influencers to raise awareness regarding the adoption of stray dogs.

Watch the highlights of the event below and maybe give a stray dog a forever and yourself a best friend for life!

