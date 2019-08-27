Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read

A Stray Dog Will Love The Same as a Pedigree Dog & It’s Time to Reciprocate That Love with TikTok

Look at those eyes and cute little faces.

Updated:August 27, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
A Stray Dog Will Love The Same as a Pedigree Dog & It’s Time to Reciprocate That Love with TikTok
Look at those eyes and cute little faces.
Loading...

There is no way that you cannot love dogs.

via GIPHY

Look at those eyes and cute little faces. No wonder, they are the ‘goodest’ boys and girls in the world.

via GIPHY

Dogs are like furry angels bestowed with the greatest qualities.

• They are the best friend you can ever have.

• They are very loyal and cuddly.

• They are always happy to see you.

Bonus: They come in all shapes and sizes! Like this cutie here.

But here’s the part where we need to stop and ponder. According to the World Health Organisation, there are 35 million stray dogs in India. Most of them have to survive in difficult situations and have been physically abused on more than one occasion.

If you have a pet dog, then you would probably fail to imagine him/her ever being hurt or in pain. Then why do we not pay attention or care to these babies?

World For All & Give India in association with TikTok hosted an event called #PetBFF to attend by Bollywood diva Disha Patani and several TikTok influencers to raise awareness regarding the adoption of stray dogs.

Watch the highlights of the event below and maybe give a stray dog a forever and yourself a best friend for life!

This is a partnered post.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram