Achieve your study goals with BasicFirst's super smart curriculums

Over the past few years, educational institutions across India have been trying to grow into their virtual programs and offer computer labs and digital tutoring that can compare with in-person learning. With the global pandemic forcing this change to come faster, it has left many struggling to keep. The fall out - students learning curves, their grades and goals all take a hit.

This can sound like a bleak forecast, but there is good news. Revolutionaries in contactless teaching, BasicFirst’s programs are ready and raring to go. With their slew of aptitude-based, customisable modules, students can take back control over their futures and continue their learning from virtually anywhere.

Their research-backed learning model is based on a super smart curriculum that puts every student's skills, and goals at the heart of the plan. This uniquely designed curriculum is what gives BasicFirst its edge over other e-learning programs and gives you the best results.

A super smart curriculum

These one-of-a-kind learning modules are designed in a specific order that helps each student tackle challenges head-on and make the most of their strengths. Based on personalised teaching methods and carefully creating a habit of self study, these self-paced modules ensure the student has enough time to dissect and absorb important concepts without being rushed. Experienced ‘edu coaches’ make the learning process even easier by breaking down concepts into easily understandable lessons and tackling any and every doubt patiently.

Why individual planning is key

One student, One coach: Every student is assigned a coach to personally guide them on how to study, what to complete every day and to keep track of overall progress. Through a series of checks and balances, the curriculum is tweaked and evolves to give the student confidence and support at a very personal level.

Besides, now every student has access to tutors and mentors from the country's top IITs and IIMs who can help them with every doubt they have along the way. Supportive, knowledgeable and extremely patient, a wonderful team of teachers is never more than a phone call away. To make things even easier, they can also be reached via app, voice or video call.

One concept, One question: As experienced educators, BasicFirst understands that different students have different learning needs and ways to learn. While some might work better with visual or auditory programs, others might do better with reading and writing based lesson plans. With every course broken down into easily digestible subtopics and ancillary activities, students have fun learning even the most complex subjects effortlessly.

Committed to success

Whether you are studying for IIT or Medical courses or need help with competitive exams like Classes 10 and 12 board exams across various States, the team of teachers at BasicFirst understand what’s at stake. This is why students will always have a guide to take them through every stage, level and challenge they encounter.

Teachers aim to understand the student first rather than just getting them to start studying. Coupled with consistent reporting based on SWOT analysis, pre-assessments and post-assessments, course content is tweaked and planned in a manner that guarantees better results. So, if you’re looking for the perfect way to improve your grades and learn better, this is your best bet.

This is a partnered post.