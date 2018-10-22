English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
An Iconic Destination Set to Change the City's Skyline
Four Seasons Bengaluru and Embassy ONE will be home to the first Four Seasons Private Residences in the country and the first Four Seasons Hotel in South India.
Four Seasons Private Residences, India’s first private residences will be situated across twin 30-storey towers at the centre of Embassy One
Embassy ONE, a luxury integrated development is a joint creation of two visionary organizations, Embassy Group and Four Seasons. This development is a stunning emergence of an elevated, integrated lifestyle in Bengaluru.
The Embassy ONE development consists of three iconic buildings, with the hotel and private residences located in the North and South Towers, and the third building housing the office and retail space. The 230-room hotel, designed by hks architects and studio u+a, will be located in the South tower of the development, with the 105 private residences occupying the upper floors of the South tower as well as all 30 floors of the North tower. Four Seasons Bengaluru and Embassy ONE will be home to the first Four Seasons Private Residences in the country and the first Four Seasons Hotel in South India. The development is also supported by luxury retail at Central Plaza and bespoke offices at Pinnacle.
Four Seasons Hotel will host six expansive dining outlets, with a 24-hour restaurant, a lobby lounge and bar, a pool bar and an Asian brasserie and bar, designed by LW Design Group. Guests and residents alike can enjoy a spa and salon, fitness centre, and meeting and event spaces. Landscape architects P Landscape (PLA) will create a tranquil outdoor oasis, featuring a pool and waterfall, butterfly garden and ribbon lawn, conveniently located between the North and South Towers, yet quietly secluded from the surrounding city.
The property will be the second Four Seasons hotel in India, complementing the Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, less than two hours away by flight.
Four Seasons Private Residences, India’s first private residences will be situated across twin 30-storey towers at the centre of Embassy One. With modern interiors imagined by designer Yabu Pushelberg and acres of manicured gardens, the residences are the perfect refuge for those seeking tranquillity in Bengaluru and will be the newest destination landmark in the city.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and does not necessarily reflect the views of News18.com or Network18. News18.com doesn't hold any responsibility for the content.
