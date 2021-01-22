An unrivalled videography experience with OPPO’s latest masterpiece, the Reno5 Pro 5G

The picture-perfect moments of our lives are the ones we want to keep with us forever. Through videos, we create a repository of priceless moments that we can revisit and relive. Our trustworthy smartphones have enabled us to hit pause on time and savour it in detail. But what if your most used device is not up for the task? After all, not everyone is a professional photographer and we often rely on our smartphones to address this gap. Instead of shaky videos and out-of-focus pictures, we're all looking for that smartphone that says, "You just click, I've got this!" But not all smartphones have the relevant technological innovation to help you achieve this objective.

With a clear focus on delivering top-notch quality, OPPO has consistently introduced consumers to industry-first innovations. From brilliant lens combination to advanced AI technology, the brand has been a pioneer in the field of smartphone camera and videography. And now, with the videography expert OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, the brand has set a new benchmark for the smartphone segment

Given the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G's revolutionary new camera system, we're looking ahead, and the future looks very exciting indeed. Its spectacular 64MP quad camera set up, with the high-quality 32MP selfie camera, gives you all the fun of capturing crisp, clear videography without any of the work to make it look stunning. We're on the edge of our seats with excitement and with good reason.

Level up your videography experience with industry first AI Highlight Video feature

It is safe to say that the days of grainy, shaky videos are a thing of the past with the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. Equipped with a quad camera setup that boasts a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro and mono camera, the smartphone ensures a never-before-seen clarity in the videos taken. With the new industry first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology - an industry first, the smartphone evaluates lighting conditions using AI and applies the most appropriate algorithm – Ultra Night Video or Live HDR. FDF is a real breakthrough as it uses powerful hardware, flexible software, and smart algorithms to give you a pro-level video quality and portrait effects with just few taps.

Another industry leading specification in the Reno5 Pro 5G is the revolutionary AI Highlight Video feature. Whether you are in a brightly lit room or in a low-light environment, you can capture the most stunning videos that are clearer, brighter and look more natural.

If this isn’t enough, then the Dual-video mode will make you fall in love with the smartphone. This helps you shoot videos from the rear and the front cameras at the same time. For video content creators, this feature will come in handy when they want to record the surrounding as well as their reactions for an enhanced viewing for the audience.

When it comes to photography, the Reno5 Pro 5G is equipped with plenty of features to infuse life-like clarity to your pictures. Just pick from the many AI-enabled features such as the Night Flare Portrait, AI Scene Enhancement and Ultra-clear 108MP Images. The Ultra-clear 108MP Images feature enables exceptional video quality by automatically applying tailored algorithms depending on the detected light conditions.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G ensures that your videos and photographs have the perfect balance of contrast, exposure and vibrance, regardless of your surroundings. Now you can hit that perfect video sweet spot for all your social media handles. Whether it be selfies or live videos, your followers will be hitting 'like' on each post!

Performance that proves its superiority

Leading the way forward with advanced technology, OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the first device in India to be powered by MediaTek's flagship-level chipset, Dimensity 1000+. You get to experience the blazing fast connectivity of 5G as soon as it gets rolled out in India. The smartphone is future-ready for you to embrace the next generation of network connectivity. Thanks to the chipset, the device consumes meagre power while offering an enhanced user experience.

Completing this fantastic line up is the fact that it's powered by a 4,350mAh battery that supports OPPO’s proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. A dream comes true for all of us who want a powerful device that doesn't kill your battery. And if you're running low, it charges up lightning-fast - 100% in 30 mins. You can now get 4 hours of video playback with just five minutes of charging - a life saver for those of us who are always forgetting to charge our phones. Now that's something we can all get behind!

A revolutionary design with a game-changing technology!

Another industry first by OPPO is the Reno Glow design on the Reno 5 Pro 5G. This innovative technique gives a shimmering effect on the back of the smartphone’s Astral Blue variant. Additionally, your smartphone will always be free of fingerprint smudges and scratch marks.

But that's not all. The device also has a 6.5" AMOLED display with a 3D Borderless Sense screen and has 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Make squinting to see details a thing of the past as you sit back and actually enjoy everything from streaming videos to gaming and even reading with this massive screen. The device is also unbelievably smooth. Sporting an ultra-slim profile, the Reno5 Pro 5G weighs just 173g with a thickness of 7.6mm.

The Verdict!

We've all had phones that felt like they were holding us back with their inherent limitations. Yet, stepping into the New Year 2021 we are super excited to say that the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the smartphone of the future. Experiencing its limitless possibilities with 5G connectivity, futuristic videography capabilities and other infinite features will make you forget all the complaints you’ve ever had with smartphones.

OPPO’s latest smartphone is a powerhouse of innovative features. There is no better gift you can give yourself or your loved ones than this exceptional device. Make it an even better deal by grabbing a pair of the much-awaited OPPO Enco X True Wireless Moise Cancelling Earphones. Going on sale alongside the smartphone, they are the perfect representation of innovation and excellence.

Pricing and offers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has been made available for purchase in India from 22nd January. Place your order here today! Can’t wait to get your hands on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G? Well the good news is that the sale for this amazing smartphone is now live, and there are plenty of offers that you can benefit from!

OPPO is helping you make the most of the upcoming 5G era with an additional 120 GB of cloud service for 12 months applicable from the date you make the purchase. There are also plenty of attractive schemes and offers to choose from. You can purchase the device offline at a 10% cashback applicable with HDFC Bank CC/DC EMI Transactions and ICICI Bank CC/DC EMI transactions. Customers can also avail a flat INR 2,500 Cashback on Bank of Baroda CC EMI Transaction, Federal Bank DC EMI Transaction & Zest Money. Paying through Paytm? You can get 11% Instant Cashback in your Paytm wallet.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is also available with attractive Zero Down payment EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Credit and Zest money. The same is applicable for IDFC First Bank along with ONE EMI Cashback offer.

If you prefer to shop online, Flipkart customers can avail 10% cashback applicable with HDFC Bank CC/DC EMI Transactions. OPPO is also offering a No cost EMI up to 12 months and a chance to earn 5000 Flipkart Super Coins for consumers across India. And saving the best for last - take advantage of the bundling offer of INR 1000 available for the OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones to get yourself the complete package.

This is Partnered Post.