ANKITA RAGHAV ARORA - The Famous Blogger & Fashion Expert

Fashion is part of the daily air, and it changes all the time, with all the events. Some have fashion in their blood, some learn it, and others need some mentor who can advise them on finding their style but today's fashion bloggers made it easier for people with their personal touch and their unique way of presenting and documenting fashion. In the world of numerous fashion bloggers, Ankita Raghav Arora stands as a charismatic blogger with a bubbly personality.

Ankita Raghav Arora is a gregarious person, someone who has a bold sense of fashion, like a queen with flowing robes and gowns. Her experiments with cultural styles and color combinations will make you one to follow her trend. Not only a prominent fashionista, but she’s also a walking wanderer with a shopaholic trait. She runs a self-titled YouTube channel featuring vlogs, beauty tutorials, and fashion videos. Her styling tips and makeup tutorials make a number of people fall into her blogging world with more than 190k followers. Coming to her background, she ventured into the business of fashion early in her life, but the journey was a roller coaster ride for Ankita. After completing her graduation, she got placed in a reputed Multinational Company and she served six years there but somehow Ankita explored that her passion is beauty and fashion. So Ankita decided to quit her job and start with her own blog named “ ankitaraghavarora” on Instagram. On her blog, she shares a lot of fashion and lifestyle content which her followers love, now she has a family of almost 200k followers on Instagram.

Ankitaraghavarora loves working on wedding-related content from wedding outfits to wedding makeup. Her hair and skin section has some amazing routines to deal with skincare. She always shares pictures of her outfits, travel and holidays which her followers can find relatable too. With her creations of outfits and she also has an e-commerce page “ankitaraghavarora_closet” on Instagram where her followers can purchase the outfit she wore. Needless to say, her style is culturally personified. Being classical stylish is a way of life for her.

Planning a festive look? She is all set to give you the best fashion tips. So, if you want tips for beauty and fashion advice Ankitaraghavarora is the right choice for you. Thus, she brings a ray of sunshine in fashion and has a long way to go a golden path waiting for her. We wish her Good luck.

