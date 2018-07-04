Back. Bigger and Better. GCIR to Kick Off its 2018 Edition in London.

As the Indian Diaspora continues to grow, both in strength and representation, most still have strong cultural ties to the country. As many have positioned themselves to grow their capital, the yearning for a connection to the homeland has channeled them into investments in real estate. Most view it as a safe investment, building an asset or simply as a place to start fresh in India upon their eventual return.Enter the Global Conclave For Indian Realty. Now in its fourth edition, it is a News18.com and CNBC TV18 initiative aimed to build Real Estate investment savvy In NRI property buyers and investors. Led by Manisha Natarajan, India’s foremost expert on Real Estate and Urban Development, it brings together India’s marquee property developers and property experts with NRIs across key global cities such as London, New York, Dubai and Singapore. The discussion will be aimed at educating and engage investors while at the same time cull the bad habits that often plague the same investors.The first Edition of the GCIR will kick off in London and will be hosted by Baroness Verma, Member of the House of Lords and Ex. Minister of Eternal Affairs of UK Parliament, and Ashok Verma, Chairman of NRI Society of the UK. The event will be hosted on the 9th of July at the House of Lords, London from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.The panel includes a set of the foremost industry leaders such asMr. Atul Chordia – Chairman, Panchshil RealtyMr. Amit Wadhwani – Director, Sai Estate Consultants.Mr. Amit Goyal – International Director, SothebyMike Holland – CEO, Embassy GroupReeza k – Sr. Vice President, Embassy Luxury ResidentialSamir Juseja - Founder & CEO P.E.Analytics Pvt LtdVirendra Adhikari – Director, Asset India.The event will kick off with panel discussions on whether property is worth investing in with respect to policy changes in the current climate followed by a discussion on the specific pitfalls and insights necessary for NRIs investing in realty. The event will conclude with lunch where panelists, experts and the audience can network.Be sure to tune in on News18.com and CNBCTV18.com to get the latest insights for the London Event.