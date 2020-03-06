Big is not just an attitude, it’s the all-new, BS6-compliant Honda Amaze

When Honda first debuted the feisty Amaze, it shook up the market and created whole new kinds of consumer trends, behaviours and insights. Since its inception, over 3.9 lakh Indians proudly call this car their own. But this isn’t surprising for Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), which is a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India. An automotive innovator of considerable repute, the company has always prioritised the customer’s needs and peace of mind by upholding their brand values of durability, quality and reliability and looking out for their customers.

A testament to this customer-focused way of operating, the company recently announced the introduction of BS-6 compliant version of its most popular family sedans in India - the Honda Amaze. Unlike many others on the market, this company has always seen the transition to BS-6 as an opportunity to give the customers exactly what they need while further consolidating their trust in the brand Honda. Already converting into fantastic retail sales, thousands of Indian customers can’t wait to get their hands on the wheel of the new BS6 compliant Amaze. Impeccable performance and a premium experience all rolled into one glossy, muscled package. Sounds unbelievable? Read on while we break it down for you.

Performance

Honda has upgraded the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit to meet BS6 norms by adding its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst). The addition of DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) is meant to tackle the challenge of Particulate Matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission that occurs in the case of diesel engines. Honda’s original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40% compared to the conventional DPF. Overall, this is what sets the Amaze’s engine apart from its competitors and helps it lead the market. When it comes to a vehicle that can give you both fuel economy and powerful performance at that competitive price point, the proof is in the sales. Customers just keep heading straight to the all-rounder - Amaze!

Premium Experience

Built around the idea of giving you all the luxury of a limousine within the sleek body of a compact sedan, Honda makes the impossible possible. Its aerodynamic line from the firm long nose and large bonnet, to the rear trunk, leaves you with a visual feast that’s hard to forget. Its sophisticated features and spacious interiors give this popular family sedan a striking design, optimised comfort and strong character while leaving you - the already impressed customer - with the ultimate one class above luxurious sedan experience.

Peace of Mind

You know you’re in love with the right car when it comes with all the bells and whistles you want and all the functionality and dependability you need in one fully equipped vehicle. Everything from its tech-enabled features to its intelligent sensors and hassle-free maintenance makes you realise that when it comes to Honda - the customer’s wish list has been made a priority. Enjoy fantastic value for your money with a low cost of ownership and customer support from one of the country’s most reputed brands.

Backed by advanced technology and the latest safety upgrades, the new Honda Amaze is the company’s largest selling model currently.

If you’re in the market for BS6 compliant upgrade of just a feature-rich and eco-friendly sedan, click here to check out the latest Honda Amaze right now!

This is a Partnered Content.