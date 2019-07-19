BIGO Re-brands 'LIKE' to 'Likee' in a Move to Augment User Experience

A report by market research agency Kantar IMRB cites that driven by rapid internet growth in rural areas, India's internet users are expected to register double-digit growth to reach 627 million in 2019. Of the total user base, 87 percent or 493 million Indians, are defined as regular users, having accessed internet in the last 30 days. Nearly 293 million active internet users reside in urban India, while there are 200 million active users in rural India, it said.

To cater to and leverage this growing base of internet users, Singapore-based, BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd. has rebranded its short video app LIKE, to Likee in a bid to customize its offerings as per customer demands. This move comes after its recent announcement, of investing over USD 100 Million in the country, over a span of the next three years, to re-affirm its commitment to the Indian market.

The app promises exciting new features, diversity in content, focus on delivery of valuable information and rewards for innovative content creators in order to augment its offerings and provide to the evolving needs of the Indian users. A space swarming with budding apps competing to occupy a larger market share in one of the largest countries of the world, reinvention is the only way to go.

To transform and add more experiential value for users and content creators, the added ‘E’ is a representation of the slogan – More than like – for Everyone (to easily shoot amazing videos); to Explore (a world of videos as well as record special moments) and Encounter (new, interesting and inspiring) users with the nearby feature.

The idea behind the revamp is to bring fresh elements to the app to enhance the user experience, differentiating the platform from a zillion other video sharing apps in the Indian market.

Likee has a new user interface with a brand-new home page and video display style (show vertical label on the video), added features and stickers to curate diverse, valuable content for users and from content creators. A globally popular, short video creation platform with dynamic content, Likee aims to become a skill-sharing platform and to diversify content, other than offering entertaining videos. To achieve this objective, Likee has launched Talent Creator Union to encourage creators to be more inventive with their videos, which will help them draw monetary rewards. With the new talent-oriented platform, every Likee creator can produce value-added video content and get rewarded for it. The upgraded features enable users to interact with and be surrounded by creative people from all across the world.

The app is also focussing on OGCs (occupationally generated content) to nurture skills sharing, in order to fortify its value proposition and inspire unique content creation. Consequently, it has collaborated with celebrities from myriad sectors to bring a rainbow of content on the app. Likee’s media agency tie-ups and associations with hundreds of creators will also enable users to access and generate a wide variety of content.

Pushing to be a frontrunner in the crowded app space, Likee is now evolving to be more than just a video creating and sharing platform, discovering talent from all four corners of the country, bringing a large database of exclusive videos to Indian audiences.

