Black Widows Review: Probably the best crime comedy on the web right now.

Based on a popular Finnish drama series by the same name, Black Widows premieres on ZEE5 on December 18. Starring Sharad Kelkar along with the three ‘black widows’ Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty and Swastika Mukherjee who are on a twisted mission, this drama series is sure to keep you binge-watching this weekend.

Other breakout performances to keep an eye out for include Raima Sen in the role of an executive at a pharma company, Aamir Ali who plays a single father raising a daughter and of course, Parambrata Chatterjee, who plays the policeman determined to bring justice to perpetrators despite his upcoming retirement.

Black Widows has oodles of drama woven into a fabulous series that showcases the ups and downs of three women stuck in abusive marriages and their quest for freedom from their husbands.

Here’s the trailer to whet your appetite

Black Widows works as a rich dark comedy-drama that is set in a small picturesque town in India. It revolves around how three best friends who thought they got away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive and cruel husbands. However, one of the men survives and seeks revenge on the female trio. Add to that, the trio also have to deal with a soon-to-be retiring cop on their trail who is determined to get to the bottom of the case. The freedom that they were seeking seems elusive once again.

The storyline is already intriguing enough but what really brings Black Widows together is its stellar cast headlined by some of the most popular names in Bengali cinema such as Swastika Mukherjee (Jayati), Parambrata Chattopadhyay (Pankaj) and Raima Sen (Innaya Thakur) along with well-known actors Mona Singh (Veera), Shamita Shetty (Kavita), Sharad Kelkar (Jatin), Aamir Ali (Eddie) and Sabyasachi Chakraborty (Barry Singh Dhillon), Shruti Vyas(Rinku) and Faisal Malik (Bhole), Shaheb (Ramiz) and Nikhil Bhambhari.

The offbeat storyline along with the incredible casting is one of the main reasons to watch this show. The original Finnish series has already been localised in seven other countries such as Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic, which tells the power of the scripting as well as its universal appeal. Not to forget, the original series also is also the Winner of three Finnish Venla Awards in 2014 and an International Gold Panda Award for best TV drama.

Talking about the appeal of the series, Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said: “Black Widows is an engaging story featuring strong female protagonists, plenty of suspense and a large dose of dark humour. We could immediately see its appeal for Indian audiences and found a credible partner in NENT Studios UK and Big Synergy Media Ltd. I am certain that this could prove to be a hugely popular, binge-worthy series when it launches.”

The makers have struck a 24-episode, two-season deal with ZEE5 which means the first season is just half the fun, dark humour and excitement from the drama series.

Fans also don’t need to wait for Black Widows anymore as the series is already up for viewing on ZEE5. We suggest you reserve your weekend to finish binge-watching Black Widows.

Black Widows is produced by Namit Sharma and Big Synergy Media Ltd. The series is directed by Birsa Dasgupta, who started his career with Anurag Kashyap’s cult movie Black Friday and has over 10 Bengali movies to his credit as director.

The series is edited by Sumit Chowdhury with Namit Sharma as Creative Producer. The superb scenes shot across Kolkata and other scenic locations have DOP Shubhankar Bhar to credit for with Aditya Pushkarna (NoizzeBoxx) giving Original Score to the riveting series.

