BMW #JustCantWait To Transform Your Car Buying Experience

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has been a once-in-a-lifetime event for most that has given us a fresh perspective on life. Never before has there been a stronger collective urge to reclaim normalcy, and in doing so, to ensure a safer, healthier world for all. Leading the charge on behalf of motorists and car lovers across the country are BMW, with a comprehensive brand transformation that sets the standards for the future of mobility.

The reboot comes at a point of inflection for the automotive industry in general, setting the stage for BMW to reiterate its consumer-centric identity and strategies. This involves numerous initiatives to help consumers stay safe while doing what they love best; getting up close and personal with BMW’s great range of cars.

The spirit of rebirth and rejuvenation begins with the very essence of the brand itself. BMW is set to unveil a redesign of its classic roundel logo; just the fifth such overhaul since the launch of the famous blue-and-white design in 1917. It’s a subtle change, with the backdrop becoming a little clearer to reveal the new BMW print in retro font. The design upgrade is both, a throwback to a rich legacy and a vision for the future, where the digitization of brand identities meets constantly evolving consumer mobility needs.

And it’s this pressing need to reframe former passions in tomorrow’s new context that makes the centerpiece of this brand transformation; BMW’s #JustCantWait campaign. It’s a call out to lovers of the road and how they can reclaim their passion once again, as this beautiful video shows.

There are several dimensions to this new campaign. Firstly, the BMW ownership experience is now within the reach of a growing base of enthusiasts, thanks to the BMW Easy Start Plan that offers lower EMIs and better ROIs on some of the brand’s most popular models.

When it’s time to finally get inside a BMW, the company guarantees customers the safest cabin with BMW Advanced Hygiene Package. Just to reinforce their commitment to safety, BMW have also introduced the BMW Contactless Experience, which brings to customers all the care and attention of the BMW sales experience in the comfort of their own homes.

After creating a rich automotive history, the #JustCantWait campaign shows that BMW is equally adept at conquering the future as well. In a new world that prioritizes individual needs and safety, BMW is setting the standard for the degrees of change and adaptability required to help make a fresh start and forge a new road ahead. And on this new road, BMW will be a beacon that shows how enduring qualities of joy, contentment and driving pleasure are perfectly compatible with our new reality.

