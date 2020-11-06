Build a smart home this Diwali and stand a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot

Diwali preparations typically begin with a thorough cleaning spree, followed by elaborate plans to decorate every inch of your home. And since the festive season is an auspicious occasion to buy new things – small and big, online and offline sales line up during this time of the year. So, if you are looking to give your house a makeover, now is the perfect time to shop!

A modern lifestyle is synonymous to a smart lifestyle, and if you are a tech-savvy person, then it only makes sense for your home to be equipped with updated and smart technology. So, make the most of the festive sales and elevate the look and atmosphere of your humble abode with these innovate gadgets:

Smart TV

Whether it’s catching up on a series on Netflix, enjoying an IPL match with your friends or a Saturday movie night with your family, a smart TV truly brings the world of entertainment media at your fingertips. Smart TVs have not only transformed the viewing experience but are very easy to use and handle. With their in-built smartphone compatibility, you no longer have to search for the remote control. You can even browse the web, play games and connect the TV to other compatible devices.

With HDFC Bank Festive Treats offer, you can bring home a brand-new Samsung, LG or Panasonic smart TV by enjoying up to 22.5% CashBack + no-cost EMI with your HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards or EasyEMI. To add to the excitement, as part of the Festive Treats offers, top spenders every hour can win an Apple iPad Air (T&C apply).

Smart home assistant

Gone are the days when smart home systems only allowed you to play a song or make a call. Today, smart home systems can add a sense of convenience to your life. Devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home allow you to go hands-free by handling tasks like setting cooking reminders or controlling alarms, it even reads out the news to you and helps you shop.

To help you make this purchase, with HDFC Bank Festive Treats, get 5X Reward Points or 5% CashBack for shopping on Amazon via SmartBuy. You can even get up to 10% CashBack and no-cost EMI from stores like Reliance Digital, Croma and others. And here’s a surprise – top 200 spenders can get lucky to win Amazon Echo Dot.

Smart lighting

Controlling lights with your voice is a futuristic dream come true. Smart lighting fixtures can be controlled from your smartphone and go well beyond switching them on and off. With exciting features such as controlling the brightness of the lights to changing their colours, these smart lights are a perfect addition to set the festive mood. You can also connect them to your smart home assistant for greater feasibility and voice control.

Wifi-enabled home security system

Smart devices do not only take care of your comfort but also your safety. One such smart investment is a wifi-enabled home security system which takes care of your home even when you’re away. These smart locking systems can be controlled remotely and allow you to monitor your home’s security from your smartphone. These can also be connected to your smart home assistant to take your experience to the next level and keep you safe from environmental threats like fires and floods.

Robotic vacuum cleaners

Automatic vacuum cleaners are a blessing when it comes to keeping your house spick and span. And it will especially come in handy to ensure your house is spotless, despite all the festive madness. Their flawless wireless design is a great advancement from the bulky vacuums of yesteryears. Besides, they are compact, remember the layout of your house for efficient cleaning and intelligent enough to find their way back to the charging station. Hence, with a robot cleaner, you can relax and enjoy with your loved ones without worrying about clearing the mess.

Save up on your shopping with HDFC Bank

In addition to these, you can also purchase other new home appliances like fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, AC or anything else that you need. With up to 10% CashBack + no-cost EMI at stores like Pai International, Godrej, Viveks, Carrier, Whirlpool and other, you can save up on your purchases - thanks to HDFC Bank Festive Treats. You can also make EasyEMI purchases with your HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards and enjoy hot deals at Amazon, Croma, Tata Cliq and Flipkart. If needed, you can even apply for a personal loan and enjoy 50% on processing fee with EMI as low as Rs. 2149/lac onwards.

With most of our choices taking the smart route, it’s time to splurge on gadgets that make your home a smart home. These appliances will not only make your life easier but are a must-have for every tech-savvy person out there.

This is Partnered Post