Celebrating India's Brightest Sitaras, with the inspiring BYJU'S Young Genius Anthem by Salim-Sulaiman!

Genius that will boggle your mind, and equally shocked celebrities! That is what BYJU’S Young Genius- A News18 Initiative is going to do soon.

India is full of young inventors, eco-warriors, data scientists, gymnasts, dancers, sharpshooters, musicians, animal rescuers, and more. The fire is lit at a young age for many of them. BYJU'S Young Genius - A News18 Initiative. Here’s a show that will shed the spotlight on some of the youngest and brightest sitaras of India, and their talents will be cheered on by some of India’s biggest and most recognisable names on 18 channels such as News18 India, CNN News18, History TV18 and all regional channels of the network.

“As the largest news network in the country with a reach of 70 crores on TV and 20 crores on Digital, we are looking forward to BYJU’S Young Genius emerging as a unique movement that celebrates the future of India, and serves to inspire children to follow their passion and strive for excellence” says Mayank Jain, CEO – Hindi News, News18 Network.

This unique initiative seeks to highlight positive and brilliant stories of young prodigies that will be broadcast to millions across one of India’s most trusted news networks. Network18 is the right conduit to bring these amazing kids the right kind of center stage attention across cities and languages.

BYJU’S ‘Young Genius’ kick-started on Children’s Day with a 'Call for entry' promotional campaign, which received an overwhelming number of entries. Of the lot, the final selected young geniuses will be featured in an 11 part weekly show that will air on 18 channels of News18 Network every Saturday evening, starting 16th January 2021, and repeated on Sunday morning/afternoon. Each episode will feature child prodigies from across different fields such as academics, performing arts, technology, and sports, and take the viewer through their journey and story, showcasing their unique genius.

Joining hands with Young Genius are also eminent music composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant who say, “We are very fortunate to have got the opportunity to compose music for Young Genius – an incredible show that empowers children with exceptional talent to be discovered and nurtured from a young age. I am glad that News18 and BYJU’S are encouraging something that will contribute to our country and society in a very unique way.”

Their riveting anthem 'You Are The Brightest Sitara' forms the backdrop for many incredible stories. Composed and sung by Salim-Sulaiman and written by Shraddha Pandit, this anthem announces the launch of the show, reiterating the critical message that children can achieve anything they put their minds to, and achieve excellence. The anthem calls audiences from across India to join in and celebrate these deserving Young Geniuses, but clearly everyone involved with this show is already seeing the change in themselves “ Both Sulaiman and I feel privileged to contribute to this. It has been a learning experience for us too,” adds Salim Merchant.

Also speaking on the anthem launch, VP - Marketing, BYJU'S Atit Mehta says, "Every child is unique and has their way of showcasing their talents. We hope to keep recognising more hidden talent our country has to offer and encourage them to chart their own growth journeys."

Each of the children who made it to the final episodes are from diverse backgrounds and interests, and the common link between them is that they are all phenomenally talented. The selection process was incredibly rigorous with an esteemed panel headed by Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, Padma Bhushan Dr. Mallika Sarabhai, Sardar Singh, former Indian Hockey Captain and Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 made the final selection. The effort will come to fruition as 21 child prodigies are featured across 11 episodes that will be broadcast on the Network18 channels and digital platforms.

To cheer along these young geniuses are a host of celebrities from various fields such as Leander Paes, Dutee Chand, Shankar Mahadevan, Rajkumar Rao, PV Sindhu, Sonu Sood, Soha Ali Khan and Virender Sehwag, among others. They will bring their tremendous celebrity power to this one-of-a-kind show and help India celebrate these incredible geniuses’ all of this with an aim to encourage viewers to discover many more such prodigies who are out there and bring their stories to a waiting world.

The time of young geniuses is now. Help them seize the spotlight!

Tune in to some of the prodigious stories from across India by following #BYJUSYoungGenius or visiting https://www.news18.com/younggenius/

