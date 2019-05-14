English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Celebrities Who Cast Their Vote This Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Here’s a star-studded recap of what the celebrities had to say about participating in the electoral process:
"This is the moment that matters... Every vote is a voice that counts," tweeted Priyanka on the morning of the Mumbai elections. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Bollywood's biggest star families - the Kapoors, the Bachchans and the Khans all turned out to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Here’s a star-studded recap of what they had to say about participating in the electoral process:
Shekhar Suman urges us, viewers, to push that button and vote.
An ever-charismatic Jackie Shroff voices the #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao mantra.
Farhan Akhtar tells Indian citizens to exercise their constitutional right and vote.
Actress Dia Mirza tells fans that voting is the only way to make real democracy work.
Stop complaining! Vote and pick the right leaders says a resolute Divyendu Sharma.
Theatre and film star, Boman Irani joins the #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao movement and urges eligible voters to head out and vote.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi reminds Indian voters that change can only come knowing about your candidates and participating in the elections.
Actress Patralekha Paul reminds her fans that this is the time to choose leaders who will build our future and a better country for generations to come.
While political parties have been very active on social media throughout this election, many of filmdom’s most recognisable faces also came out early and spoke up about the importance of voting. Stay tuned for more information on the final phase of polling on the 19th of May!
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
