Celebrities Who Cast Their Vote This Lok Sabha Elections 2019

"This is the moment that matters... Every vote is a voice that counts," tweeted Priyanka on the morning of the Mumbai elections. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Bollywood's biggest star families - the Kapoors, the Bachchans and the Khans all turned out to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Here’s a star-studded recap of what they had to say about participating in the electoral process:While political parties have been very active on social media throughout this election, many of filmdom’s most recognisable faces also came out early and spoke up about the importance of voting. Stay tuned for more information on the final phase of polling on the 19th of May!