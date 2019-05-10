Celebrities Who Cast Their Vote This Lok Sabha Elections 2019

The next phase of the Lok Sabha elections is just around the corner and throwing the weight of their celebrity status behind the election processes are celebrities from all walks of life. While southern megastars like Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth showed up and voted early, other celebrities like Bollywood’s biggest Khans and others came out to vote en masse as well.Some took to social media platforms with their election #selfie game on point to encourage others to get out and vote. Here are some of our favourites.With the final vote to be tallied and results declared on May 23rd, the largest democratic vote of the world will decide what happens next. If you’ve already voted then kudos to you, if not, don’t forget every vote counts. Just like your celebrity heroes, go out and support the leaders you want to take India bravely into the future.Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.