English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
2-min read
Choosing the Right Insurance for Your Family
It’s always wise to choose a family health insurance plan that covers routine health needs provides coverage for any kind of emergency.
It’s always wise to choose a family health insurance plan that covers routine health needs provides coverage for any kind of emergency.
Loading...
We all love our families and want the best for them. Even the thought of something unpleasant happening to them makes us shudder. So it's very important we are always fully prepared for any unforeseen emergency. And choosing the right insurance policies for them is one of the ways we can support and prepare them for the future. But how do we ensure we choose the right plans for them. Here’s a little help.
Health Insurance
It’s always wise to choose a family health insurance plan that covers routine health needs provides coverage for any kind of emergency. Some health insurance covers vaccinations and preventive screenings free of cost. Make sure you check this before buying one. It is very important to get a health insurance from someone who has a good background and is known to have easy processes and minimum documentation when needed.
In a nutshell, here’s what you need to check;
1) Check what kind of health cover is included.
2) See which indemnity cover suits you.
3) Have an estimate of how much health cover will be required for you and your family
4) Check for the sub-limit in the plan
5) Do check from when pre-existing ailments will be covered.
6) Check for co-payment feature
Life Insurance
Life Insurance provides financial help to your family if something were to happen to you. With a ‘term’ life insurance policy you are making sure your family stays financially strong in case of a mishappening. Sometimes employers also offer life insurance to their employees. But its not just limited to that. You can use your life insurance as a means of savings and tax benefits. So make sure you get one that suits both your needs.
These are the major two insurances one should get to make sure you give your family the rightful support it deserves. There are many more that you should research and get the ones that you think suits your lifestyle and needs.
Here’s how you can decide on which life insurance to buy
1) Decide the reason why you need cover
2) Research about the kinds of life insurances and consider which one suits you
3) Consider your life stage
4) Inquire about the features and analyse which ones matter to you
5) Think of premium payments as a fixed expense
6) Take the help of an expert or a consultant if you are not sure.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Health Insurance
It’s always wise to choose a family health insurance plan that covers routine health needs provides coverage for any kind of emergency. Some health insurance covers vaccinations and preventive screenings free of cost. Make sure you check this before buying one. It is very important to get a health insurance from someone who has a good background and is known to have easy processes and minimum documentation when needed.
In a nutshell, here’s what you need to check;
1) Check what kind of health cover is included.
2) See which indemnity cover suits you.
3) Have an estimate of how much health cover will be required for you and your family
4) Check for the sub-limit in the plan
5) Do check from when pre-existing ailments will be covered.
6) Check for co-payment feature
Life Insurance
Life Insurance provides financial help to your family if something were to happen to you. With a ‘term’ life insurance policy you are making sure your family stays financially strong in case of a mishappening. Sometimes employers also offer life insurance to their employees. But its not just limited to that. You can use your life insurance as a means of savings and tax benefits. So make sure you get one that suits both your needs.
These are the major two insurances one should get to make sure you give your family the rightful support it deserves. There are many more that you should research and get the ones that you think suits your lifestyle and needs.
Here’s how you can decide on which life insurance to buy
1) Decide the reason why you need cover
2) Research about the kinds of life insurances and consider which one suits you
3) Consider your life stage
4) Inquire about the features and analyse which ones matter to you
5) Think of premium payments as a fixed expense
6) Take the help of an expert or a consultant if you are not sure.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
- Instagram is Testing New Stickers With Music Lyrics
- Hero Xpulse 200, 200T First Ride Review: Return of the Impulse?
- IPL 2019 Final | #AskJumboOnCN - Anil Kumble Answers Your Questions
- IPL 2019: MI vs CSK, Who Will Win The IPL FInal?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results