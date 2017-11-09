CREDAI – MCHI BIZNET – A Step Ahead of Competition

CREDAI-MCHI MAHA Property Expo has another added feature in the form of BIZNET – the ultimate business & networking platform which is designed to provide complete 360-degree experience for all stakeholders – the buyers & allied industry players. This is the unique proposition of this expo where allied industry players to present themselves before a select jury of prominent developers amidst throbbing premises of expo at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai.Apart from being one of the prime contributors to the Indian economy, Real estate sector also drives the growth and prosperity of allied industry players who in return generate employability for millions. With this objective in mind, CREDAI – MCHI created a single interface between the real estate developer fraternity and allied industry players. BIZNET by CREDAI- MCHI is one of its kind events positioned as the ultimate Business and Networking Forum will be held from November 16-19, 2017 coinciding with 28th Edition of MAHA Property Expo.As the allied industry players play a pivotal role in shaping the construction business creating a single platform for interacting with developers was the need of the hour, riding on this novel thought the think tank at MCHI – CREDAI came up with the first of its kind initiative of ‘BIZNET’. The theme for this edition of BIZNET is ‘ A step ahead of competition’ which emphasizes on creating a robust environment within industry peers to generate business for all. BIZNET, where industry networks for net worth, has gained immense popularity by way of its highly successful last three editions, one held in Pune and two in Mumbai.Here, Who’s Who of real estate fraternity will have exclusive one-on-one sessions with the allied industry brands discussing their premium lifestyle products and services. Thus efficiently fulfilling the objective of bridging the demand and supply of building/construction material industry and be a catalyst to bulk buying in real estate.The participants of this BIZNET are some of the prominent allied industry players like Supreme Industries, Honeywell, Everest Industries, Anchor by Panasonic, Pidilite Industries, Alupex, City Lift, Hulliot Pipes, Koochie and Deceuninck and the likes.The select jury comprises Mr Mayur Shah, Mr Nayan Shah, Mr Dharmesh Jain, Mr Boman Irani, Mr Deepak Goradia, Mr Domnic Romell, Mr Parag Munot, Mr Dhaval Ajmera, MC Member and the likes, representing prominent real – estate groups like Marathon Realty, Mayfair Housing, Rustomjee, Nirmal Lifestyle, Dosti Group, Romell Group, Kalpatru Group and Ajmera group.Mr Mayur Shah, President, CREDAI-MCHI speaking about BIZNET says, “We at CREDAI-MCHI are witnessing a very positive festive season with considerable home-buying happening. Moreover, for fulfilling Hon’ble PM’s vision for providing Housing for All by 2022, we want our allied industry players to gear up to supply all the materials, new products and the innovative technology, which all our members will be requiring from time to time for their various projects. The business of allied industry players will certainly grow from here, thus BIZNET creating a win-win situation for all.”Mr Boman Irani, VP, CREDAI – MCHI, throwing light on the role played by allied industry said, “We are in tremendously opportune times and we got to make it work. Construction work is going on everywhere. My message is, following the Hon’ble PM’s grand vision of “Housing for All”, we as CREDAI and our various chapters to go ahead and make all-out efforts to give shape to this dream of PM. We are here to get knowledge about various products & services which will enable us to get competitive pricing from allied industry players.”Mr T.D. Joseph, Business Head – CREDAI – MCHI, the man behind the show, says, “ We are holding this BIZNET along with our 28th MAHA Property Expo at the venue: MMRDA Grounds, BKC after the phenomenal success of last three editions. We believe that this unique B2B event will amalgamate well with biggest B2C Expo which will create complete 360-degree experience for our various stakeholders.”The seed of the idea has started bearing fruits with BIZNET emerging as the ultimate business & networking platform for developers and allied industry players.