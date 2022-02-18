CRED’s International Travel Festival Is The Sign You Need To Book Your Next Holiday. Here’s Everything That’s On Offer

With the world opening up, the global tourism industry is finally ready to welcome international tourists after a long pause. Be it perennial favourite destinations such as Maldives or European countries, there has never been a better time to travel internationally than now.

To make it even better, CRED has announced travel deals across international locations that will make it harder to resist booking your tickets right away. Countries eager to welcome back tourists, relatively less crowds and amazing deals from CRED, what more could one possibly ask for?

CRED’s International travel sale is live from February 18-20 on the CRED app’s travel section. You can choose from a list of curated luxury and premium locations across Dubai, Sri Lanka, Thailand, European countries such as Greece, England, France, Switzerland and of course, the Maldives at member-exclusive prices along with a guaranteed 10% cashback on bookings with no upper limit. Most of these getaways can be planned for a discount of anywhere between 20%-40% during the sale period with the use of CRED Coins.

CRED members will also get complimentary access to exclusive perks, including floating breakfasts, unlimited drinks, candle-lit dinners, and more. Whether it’s your delayed honeymoon, a simple getaway with friends & family, workation or a babymoon to rejuvenate yourself, you can pick from some of these amazing properties on sale at gorgeous locations for your upcoming international travel.

Here are some options to choose from in Maldives and Europe:

Indulge In A Swiss-Parisian Adventure: For 7 nights and 8 days, you can travel to cities like Paris, Zurich, Lucerne and Interlaken. Bookings made through CRED include stays at Holiday Inn or IBIS while you skip the line to see Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum. The deal also includes sightseeing at the Eiffel tower, French wine tasting at a royal owned 18th Century wine cellar and a magical trip to Disneyland. It also includes Switzerland’s most attractive Bernese Oberland region, and a panoramic train ride to Interlaken. (Offer price for two: INR1,79,000; includes 7 nights, 8 days at Holiday Inn or IBIS)

Discover The Best Of Europe: This well-curated package brings the best of three lively cities with maximum experiences. Start your journey from the eccentricity of Amsterdam with a canal boat cruise and explore the liberal town. The next destination is a must visit fairy-tale medieval town of Bruges followed by the romantic French capital of Paris, adding the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland to your itinerary for a holiday you will cherish for a long, long time. (Offer price for two: INR 1,20,000; includes 7 nights, 8 days at Holiday Inn or IBIS)

Enjoy Beaches And History On This Greek Tour: From the pristine waters of the Mediterranean seas and rich historical sights, Greece has always offered the best to its tourists. You can take in the riches of this fabulous country as you start your tour with a guided tour of Athens, followed by a ferry trip to the scenic Mykonos islands. The trip ends on the scenic beaches of Santorini along with beach experiences that you won’t forget in a hurry. (Offer price for two: INR 98,000; includes 5 nights, 6 days)

Uncover UK Like Never Before: This travel deal covers the best of England and Scotland. Starting with London, CRED has packed all of the best experiences in a single trip. This includes a 2.5-hour guided magical Harry Potter Walking Tour in London, a skip-the-line ticket for the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Westminster Abbey with a multimedia guide among other experiences. If you are a football lover, you can choose between a tour of the Emirates stadium or Stamford Bridge. After 5 days in London, the royal splendours of Scotland’s capital Edinburgh are waiting for you to be discovered. Don’t miss the chance to take this incredible trip that showcases the best that the UK has to offer. (Offer price for two: INR 1,49,000)

Centara Ras Fushi, Maldives: Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an adults-only retreat set on a natural island with tropic beauty in North Malé Atoll. Step into its light and spacious villas with wooden floors and natural frames that provide dramatic views of the Indian Ocean and offer the choice of beachside or overwater accommodations. Not to forget, the pure white sand and mesmerising blue lagoon makes this the ideal playground for beach games as well as picture-perfect Instagram photos.

Taj Coral Reef: Set on the heart-shaped Hembadhu Island, Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa is a contemporary tropical paradise tucked over a 1000-year-old precious coral atoll in sunny Maldives. This luxury resort offers stylish villas with panoramic views of the ocean or beachfront. Taj has revamped the resort experience from stem to stern and offers the ideal escape at a stunning value proposition along with its traditional hospitable service that is renowned across the world.

Other properties to check out in Maldives: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Kihaa, Kuramathi, and SAii Lagoon.

Simply select the itinerary that looks best to you, open the CRED app’s Travel section. With deals this good, who knows when they will be sold out! It’s time to dust off your passport and start packing your bags soon thereafter. Happy travels!

This is a partnered post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.