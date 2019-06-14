Dad’s The Guy! 5 Movies which Prove Dads Are Awesome!

Father’s Day is fast approaching on the 16th of June! So we thought why don’t we write something about how so totally awesome dads are? While real life dads are super cool (apart from the dad jokes of course!), we decided to take a look at some reel dads that have graced the big screen, and left a mark!

Here’s our list of top 5 Dads in movies:

Dangal - Aamir Khan

Dangal not only broke worldwide box office records but also broke cultural stereotypes. This biographical had Aamir Khan play wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat - a retired wrestler who had to give up the sport due to financial duress but vowed to make his son a champion. However, he never had a son but two daughters. And that’s where Aamir Khan aka Mahavir Singh Phogat slammed patriarchy to the ground. Instead of getting his daughters married at an early age like everyone else, he trained them to become champions who would go on to make their country proud of their achievements.

Taken - Liam Neeson

Trying to figure out how to fill out a check? Trouble in investing your money? Don’t worry because your dad is going to save you from all this trouble. Liam Neeson does the same in Taken - save his daughter from trouble. But instead of facing difficulties filling paperwork, his daughter gets kidnapped! With little to no clue about his daughter’s fate, this ex-CIA dad goes after the kidnappers and makes them regret ever messing with his daughter.

Side note: Why would anyone kidnap a man’s daughter who trained Batman?

Finding Nemo - Marlin

Pixar never disappoints when it comes to beautiful heart touching stories, and Finding Nemo is a jewel in the ocean. This underwater adventure focuses on the quest of a protective father to find his missing son. The movie is a perfect example of how even though dads are sometimes a little nitpicky over certain things, but at the end of the day, they deeply care about our wellbeing.

Chef - Saif Ali Khan

Life has its ups and downs, but what really matters is how you make the best out of every situation.The movie Chef revolves around Chef Roshan Kalra who tries to get more involved in his son's life after quitting his job at a Michelin Star restaurant. And he does so by involving his son in his new business venture - a food truck that travels to different places to serve finger licking good food. This is a flavourful movie for sure!

The Pursuit of Happyness - Will Smith

Featuring real-life father and son Will Smith and Jaden Smith - The Pursuit of Happyness is based on a real story about struggles, dreams and a beautiful bond between a father and son. Will Smith plays a salesman who struggles to provide for his family, but through sheer grit and determination, he turns things around for the better. Although, the most striking part about the movie is how he never lets his son experience any of these struggles with some creative thinking.

Bonus

