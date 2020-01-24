Davos'20: Eyeing social and rural innovation through TSIC, says Telangana IT Minister
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Telangana information technology (IT) minister KT Rama Rao spoke at length about what the state is doing on startups.
Rao said T-Hub is India’s largest technology incubator.
“When we started our journey in 2014 we had about 200 startups in Hyderabad and now we have more than 2000. In fact, we have more than 50 co-working spaces, incubators, and the most beautiful thing is that unlike any other city in India or possibly across the world as well, we have a unique ecosystem where even the large scientific labs have also started working with the government. So there is ecosystem innovation also happening,” he added.
Talking about future plans, he said, “One of the things I am very upbeat about is something called Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC). This is a concept to promote social and rural innovation. In fact, Telangana possibly is the only state which has a designated state level chief innovation officer. This gentleman is a founder of RedBus and he happens to be from Telangana, so we made him the poster boy so that he can inspire more rural youngsters to come in and think big and dream big.”
“The next focus would be launching the world’s largest incubator that is phase-II of T-Hub which should be about 400,000 square foot and it will have about 4,000 startups seated there with a lot of other accelerators also housed inside. We also are looking forward to image tower; images, innovation and animation, multimedia, entertainment and gaming and this is going to come up in 2021. Then we also are rolling out TSIC to the tier-II and tier-III location. We also have launched another entity called Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), where industry and academia work together, goals which are relevant to the societal needs,” he added.
