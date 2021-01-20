Dell Inspiron 15 7501 Is the Premium Laptop of Choice for Professionals. Here’s why

The choice of laptop often determines how much work output professionals can manage in a day. For those of us who like to push the boundaries with our creativity, there’s no reason why we can’t expect the same from our laptops as well.

Content creation, video editing, sound mixing, artistry or a professional task that requires high performance output - whatever be your field of creativity, there’s one laptop that can work at the speed of our thoughts – the premium and the powerful Inspiron 15 7501. Here’s why you need to consider picking it up for your professional needs.

Superfast Processor –

The Inspiron 15 7501 uses the Intel H-Class 10th Gen processors to deliver cracking performance, regardless of what you throw at it. Available in i5 and i7 variants, the processor supports 8MB cache up to 4.5 GHz, virtually marrying performance with power.

To help you switch between multiple tasks, the laptop uses up to six cores along with dual-fans and dual-heat pipes to dissipate heat and allowing you to work with ease. If that wasn’t enough, the Inspiron 7501 also packs an intelligent Adaptive Thermal that allows the laptop to understand whether it’s placed on a desk, your hands or your lap and adjust the heat profile accordingly.

Superior Graphics –

Apart from a power-packed processor, the Inspiron 7501 uses all-important new NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti graphics card that can be paired with up to 16 GB RAM, giving the laptop’s FHD screen a brightness that you will fall in love with. As a professional video editor, game reviewer or creative writer with multiple research tabs, the 10th Gen Intel Processor and Graphics will ensure you stay at the top of your game.

Great Build –

Before you get to the processor and graphics though, feast your eyes on this superbly built aluminium chassis on the back of the Inspiron 7501 laptop. Open the hinge and the Inspiron 15 7501 uses a wide 15.6-inch screen with a four-sided narrow border. It also features an Anti-Glare LED screen along with HDR superior dynamic range packed with Dolby Vision that showcases a display unit to be proud of. The laptop itself weighs just 1.75 kg.

The Inspiron 7501 can also be opened with just one hand, thanks to its lid-open sensor that turns on the laptop even when its shut off so you don’t waste any time working on your masterpiece.

The Inspiron 7501 also supports USB Type-C port that supports Thunderbolt 3, allowing you to connect to multiple devices and transfer data at speeds as high as 40GB per second. Other ports include 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, 1 microSD 3.0 card, an HDMI, a 3.5-millimeter headphone and audio jack.

The Inspiron 7501 features a backlit keyboard that comes with a 9.5% larger touchpad compared to previous models to provide an optimal typing experience at all times.

Keeping in mind all the Zoom calls we now make, the Inspiron 7501 comes with Webcam Privacy Shutter for greater privacy. Dell’s proprietary ExpressCharge feature allows you to go from zero to 80% with just an hour’s worth of charging so you can say goodbye to nagging charger worries.

Not to forget the laptop’s latest configurations mean that this is a futureproof-laptop worth investing in today.

Additional Offers –

This premium professional laptop is available to buy on Dell India’s website with discounts and amazing offers galore along with best-in-class warranty offers.

The Inspiron 7501 is currently available with a starting price of INR 90989.97 including GST and delivery for the i5 processor variant with 8GB RAM, which is an INR 10,000 discount off its regular price. The i7 variant with 16GB RAM is available for just INR 1,14,989.98, a discount of INR 12,000 from the regular price.

Both the variants above feature 512GB SSD storage space. The i7 variant is also available with 1TB SSD storage and 16GB RAM for INR 1,27,989.97, which saves you INR 15,000 off the original price.

All variants come with free MS Office Home & Student 2019 worth INR 5,990. There are additional cashback on UPI, Axis Bank and Yes Bank credit cards up to INR 20,000. Customers can avail instant cashback of INR 1000 on UPI payment or 10& cashback on using Axis Bank or Yes Bank credit cards.

Get home the future-proof Inspiron 7501 laptop here.

This is a partnered post.