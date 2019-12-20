Design + Power: This HONOR Smartphone Knocks Your Socks Off

Among the things you can count on HONOR phones for, is the premium design and look of their phones. Sleek, comfortably snug in your palm, with a design that makes other phones green with envy, HONOR phones always make heads turn. The HONOR 20 is no exception.

The holographic signature design (doesn’t matter what colour you choose: Midnight Black or Sapphire Blue) is beautiful and the phone is topped up with a dual-glass body and an aluminium frame that is curved at the edges.

HONOR has gone all out when it comes to the camera and the hardware powering the HONOR 20. The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup and Sony IMX586 sensor with a 48-megapixel primary lens, a super wide-angle 8-megapixel lens, a Macro 2-megapixel lens and depth-sensing capability with a 2-megapixel lens. The AI-enabled camera in the device is capable of capturing beautiful portraits, low light photos and slow-motion video at 720p 960fps and the HONOR 20 also supports an ultra-small punch-hole 32-megapixel front camera. These specs ensure that your photos are sharp and the colours are accurate.

HONOR 20 is powered by its in-house Kirin 980 HiAI processor that can handle anything you throw at it. It doesn’t matter how many apps you have running simultaneously, the phone just doesn’t lag. So, Gamers will love this phone as you can play high graphic-intensive games like PUBG, ASPHALT 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile, and Modern Combat 5 without worrying about lag. A large part of this is due to the GPU Turbo 3.0 technology that boosts gaming by allocating more resources to it and optimising power.

The HONOR 20 sports a 15.9-cm (6.26-inch) full-view FHD+ display of 2340x1080p resolution in a notch-less narrow bezel design. The phone has taken a left-field turn when it comes to the fingerprint sensor, integrating it into the side placement power button for instant unlocking with a single tap. The phone also has 128GB internal storage, 6GB of RAM and 3,750mAh battery that can last you a whole day of operations.

HONOR has also started to roll out the beta version of its latest Magic UI – Magic UI 3.0 on the HONOR 20. The new UI comes with a wide range of new features and brings an even more seamless experience for users in a highly-integrated way.

The HONOR 20 is very impressive thanks to its eye-popping design and power-packed hardware and software. The smartphone ticks all the boxes, whether it is looks, performance, camera, processor, memory and battery. It is exactly what the modern buyer is looking for. HONOR 20 will be available at Rs. 22,999 only, with a lucrative discount of Rs. 13,000 during Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest Year End Sale and Flipkart’s Year End Sale.

