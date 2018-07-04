English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Next Track ‘Dilbar’ Released Today, The Song From Satyameva Jayate Features Nora Fatehi & John Abraham
Dhvani’s latest track ‘Dilbar’ featuring Nora Fatehi and John Abraham from T-Series and Emmay Entertainment’s next release Satyameva Jayate released on Wednesday.
After marking a successful singing debut in Ishtehaar (Welcome to New York), Dhvani Bhanushali is back with yet another chartbuster track ‘Dilbar’ for Satyameva Jayate. Dhvani’s previous tracks Ishtehaar featuring Sonakshi Sinha and her YouTube videos like the carpool mashup, Humsafar, Tere Mere and others have become hits on social media.
The iconic Dilbar song which was picturised on Sushmita Sen -Sanjay Kapoor in Sirf Tum has been recreated in this film in a very modern Arabic theme. The song recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Shabbir Ahmed is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani and Alka Yagnik whose voice is kept on from the original composition.
The trailer of this action thriller starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee along with Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar has already crossed 21 million views in just 5 days.
Speaking about her latest song Dhvani says, “It is such a great opportunity to sing for the recreated version of such an iconic song. While working on this song I got a chance to work with great music artists like Tanishk and Neha. I really hope people like Dilbar and shower their love as they did for the original composition. Nora Fatehi is stunning in the video and the video is looking incredible. After Ishtehaar which was a sad song, I am glad I got a chance to sing a completely different tune.”
Dhvani is hoping people like the new version of Dilbar and it becomes a hit like the original composition.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
