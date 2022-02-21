Discover The Best Of Wildlife At These Amazing Spots All Over Odisha

If you think of popular places around the country when we say wildlife and don’t include Odisha, we seriously think you’re missing out on some of the best natural beauty that India has to offer. Odisha might be under the radar but it has now emerged as one of the best places for wildlife lovers to enjoy and explore the state at their preferred leisure.

For those of who wondering what kind of wildlife and other activities are available in Odisha, keep reading and updating your bucketlist.

1 – Chilika Wildlife Sanctuary

Let’s start with Chilika, the largest brackish water lake in Asia and a birder’s paradise. So much so that the lake hosts the National Chilika Bird Festival in January when over 200 species of birds flock to Odisha’s Mangalajodi in a spectacle worth checking out. Nearby Nalabana Bird Sanctuary also witnesses nesting colonies for a variety of birds. Excursions to visit these, along with greater flamingos which locals call as Hira Pakhi, are also organised during this time. At other times, simply soak in the environs of the lake on a boat ride and be your own ornithologist as you watch the many birds flying past.

2 – Bhitarkanika National Park

Bhitarkanika National Park is a major mangrove and coastal ecosystem in Odisha and the state’s second Ramsar site (a wetland site of international importance) after Chilika Lake. The national park is home to the largest population of the endangered saltwater crocodile in the Indian subcontinent, most of whom are to be found sunbathing along the banks. Other reptiles in the National Park include water monitor lizards and pythons and animals including deer, hyenas, and wild boars. Birding lovers can visit the park’s Bagagahan Heronry, a nesting and mating spot for thousands of herons and other bird species, spot varieties of kingfisher and other migratory birds.

3 – Satkosia Tiger Reserve

For some adventure lovers, wildlife must include a visit to a tiger reserve. That’s exactly what’s on offer at Satkosia Tiger Reserve, which also boasts of an impressive location next to where the Mahanadi River flows through a 22-kilometre-long gorge. Once part of Abhaya Aranya (the unending forest range), which connected Odisha to Central India, Satkosia Reserve is a hotbed of animal activity with sightings of leopard, striped hyena, Asian elephant, pangolin, langur, turtles, mugger crocodile, gharial, and Indian python, apart from tigers on the anvil for wildlife lovers. One can even go wildlife spotting inside the Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary via a boat safari in the Mahandi river.

4 – Similipal Tiger Reserve

A tiger reserve set amidst impossibly amazing waterfalls such as the Joranda and Barehipani – some of the highest waterfalls in India, Similipal has the best location of any reserve in the country hands down. Similipal derives its name from the simul (silk cotton) tree that grows in abundance in this conducive climate. While tigers are the main attraction here, one can also find elephants, hill mynahs, sambars, leopards, four-horned antelopes, king cobras, tricarinate hill turtles and a variety of hornbills in this natural abode. Visit Similipal Tiger Reserve now for the best wildlife experience of your life.

5 – Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary

Located between the mighty Hirakud Dam and Reservoir, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has a flourishing flora and fauna ecosystem nestled in its environs. In fact, the sanctuary boasts of over 40 species of mammals, 41 species of reptiles, 12 species of amphibians, 42 species of fish, 39 species of odonates, and 85 species of butterflies. Some of the more recognisable animals and birds include the Indian bison, wild boar, sambar, peacock, and chousingha, or the four-horned antelope. We highly recommend you visit this incredible biodiversity hotspot whilst on your visit to Hirakud Dam.

6 – Nature Camps and Wildlife Activities

Odisha Tourism has created a network of nature camps that will meet the standards of even the most exacting adventure lover and peppered the experience with wildlife activities to keep the adrenaline flowing. At Satkosia Nature Camp, you can live right by the gorge and soak in views of the Mahanadi River while taking part in activities like boating through the gorge, bird watching and trekking. Similipal Nature Camp offers rustic yet comfortable stay options in the lap of nature with activities like guided trekking, bird watching and jungle safari to keep you engaged with the flora and fauna of the region.

You can also immerse yourself in the call of the wild at Debrigarh Nature Camp and feel one with nature while taking part in jungle safari and bird watching during the day. Bhitarkanika’s Nature Camps allow you to get up, close and personal with saltwater crocodiles, from a safe distance of course!

To get an immersive experience during your journey, we highly recommend you book yourself into one of Odisha Tourism’s glamping spots called Eco Retreats that not only have great accommodation options but also offer incredible activities. You will find these Eco Retreats across popular tourist destinations such as Konark, Daringbadi, Satkosia, Hirakud, and Bhitarkanika. Some of the activities on offer include trekking, safari, rifle shooting, archery, zorbing, cycling, cultural performances, etc. that can be enjoyed once you visit the attractions nearby. Just keep in mind that Eco Retreats are operational only for three months, between December to end of February and Odisha Tourism is currently running exciting offers starting at just INR 7000 only inclusive of all meals and few activities.

With an opportunity to not just see wildlife in their natural habitat but also live in luxurious natural camps and take part in adventure activities, Odisha is sure to get your heart pumping and adrenaline flowing. Book your ticket to adventure today!

