DIY Hacks to Get Rid of Tough Stains

If stubborn stains, unsightly patches, and nasty spills are a menace to you, then we have some handy rescue advice that might save your favourite OOTD moments. You don’t have to look any further from your kitchen for easy and clever ways to remove stains.

However, do a patch test before applying a stain remover. For instance, a much-loved bright yellow blouse has a ghastly coffee spot. Apply the stain remover solution in an inconspicuous part of the garment to ensure that it doesn’t run colour or gets bleached. If the fabric stays intact, you can launch a stain-removal attack!

Now, arm yourself with these priceless DIY hacks to keep your clothes stain-free and save on your dry-cleaning bills.

Tea or coffee spills

Put the stained part of the garment in a bowl, pour hot water, and gently scrub. Squeeze out the water and lay the garment on a flat surface. Mix equal parts dishwashing solution, white vinegar and water. Now, take a toothbrush, dip it in the solution and gently scrub the stain. Put the garment in the washing machine immediately afterwards.

Mud or grass stains

Gently scrape off grass or dried mud. Then wash the stained area with detergent and hot water. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water and use this solution to scrub. As the last step, wash the garment thoroughly.

Sweat patches

Ah, a cult culprit that ruined many crisp white shirts! So, here are three solutions for some extra help.

The first tip is to use a meat tenderiser. It breaks down protein, and sweat, after all, is protein-based. Dampen the sweat patch, sprinkle some meat tenderiser, let it sit for some time and wash off.

The second is a dish-washing solution that keeps your steel utensils shining bright. Mix one part of this with two parts of hydrogen peroxide and gently scrub the sweat patch. Wash the garment after an hour.

The third solution is to mix equal parts of water and lemon juice. Dab it on the stain. Let it rest for a few minutes and put the garment in the washing machine. It’s also a foolproof remedy to remove deodorant stains that won’t budge.

Ketchup stains

Did the ketchup ditch the samosa and meet the tablecloth? Run some cold water through the back of the stain and continue until the water runs clear. Scrub with a strong detergent and rinse. Apply white vinegar and let it rest before washing the garment.

