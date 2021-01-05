Doctor on call when you need it most is the best way to #RestartRight!

Feeling sick isn't stressful when you could hop over to your doctor for a quick check, diagnosis and treatment. The pandemic has turned the entire healthcare system upside down. It has challenged consumers' sense of well-being, increased their vulnerability and stress levels and created a world where stepping outside became a matter of concern.

The uncertainty and stress are making us feel like we're missing out on milestone birthdays, meeting our friends and loved one and all our little daily routines. Yet, with the quickly spreading virus showing no signs of abating, good hygiene, maintaining social distance and following safety protocols in case of emergencies is essential.

What is also quickly becoming evident is the need for a contingency plan that will support you and evolve to meet the challenges of the times head-on. Caring for your changing needs and keeping their promise of protection, ICICI Lombard understands that the new normal is a very uncertain place for most of us. To help customers come out of lockdown and Restart Right, they know that deploying technology is the easiest and safest way to bridge the gap.

The user-friendly ILTakeCare app available on Android & for iOS has several customer-first features that are also part of various available health insurance policies. These innovations make sure that every policyholder has access to help and information at their fingertips.

Hello Doctor!

In case you are feeling unwell and need a doctor, click on the app and use this feature to consult a medical practitioner via teleconsultation. Whether you're in lockdown or staying home and safe, little aches, pains and other illnesses crop up at the most inopportune times. Instead of heading out and increasing your risk, customers can now have access to medical care, 24x7. All you have to do is provide sufficient information on symptoms and how we feel the doctor can then make a diagnosis and give you a digital prescription if required.

Not only does this put us back in control, but whether you live far from home or are senior and old, you now have a trusted friend to care for you.

Other useful things you can do from the same app...

Get cashless approval with ICICI Lombard's Health Insurance.

Track all your policy details & benefits from one place

For everyone who is rightfully stressed out and struggling to cope with many things, the IL Take Care app offers insurance solutions to care for yourself and your loved ones. Everything from claims to renewals is taken care of and without needing you to set foot outside your door. So if you're looking for reliable choices and a great support system, check out ICICI Lombard's ILTakeCare app to get the ability to #RestartRight from anywhere.

This is a sponsored post.

Disclaimer:

Tele-consultation coverage is available under Group TakeCare Insurance. The advertisement contains only an indication of the cover offered. For complete details on risk factors, terms, conditions, coverages and exclusions, please read the sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. ICICI trade logo displayed above belongs to ICICI Bank and is used by ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd. under license and Lombard logo belongs to ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard House, 414, Veer Savarkar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai – 400025. IRDA Reg.No.115. Toll Free 1800 2666. Fax No – 022 61961323. CIN (L67200MH2000PLC129408). customersupport@iciclombard.com. www.icicilombard.com Product Name: Group Take Care Insurance, Product Misc 149 UIN: ICIHLGP21382V022021. ADV/10899