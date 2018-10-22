Driving Transformation and Innovation in Real Estate

The Embassy Group has established its position in the real estate industry with a strong track record of over three decades in real estate development. By consistently envisioning things ahead of time, Embassy has emerged a pioneer in creating future ready real estate spaces.To display their expertise across real estate segments to the nation, Embassy has crafted the larger than life corporate campaign ‘Future First’ that drives value into the brand, by showcasing the company for what it really is. The scintillating campaign depicts Embassy’s vision as an innovator in its space and highlights the value they have created for those who have chosen them.The Embassy “Future First” film is visually stunning— with larger than life art and illusions to emphasize the central thought—that it takes perspective to see the future first. Each vignette was painstakingly crafted to show one thing, only to eventually reveal it to be something entirely different, once the perspective shifts.In a world where Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) is commonly employed in ad film production, this film had the courage to swim against the tide. Sans special effects and digital manipulation, the film is truly unique. The props and sets were meticulously handcrafted and shot to perfection by a team which understands the nuanced dynamics of film-making.The last few decades have been exciting for Embassy, in building their diversified business portfolio, which encompasses all aspects of real estate - commercial, residential, industrial, hospitality, services and education. They were pioneers in identifying potential and opportunities, and have consistently acted upon it.Embassy was arguably one of the first to spot the office parks trend, one of the first to identify and influence real estate development moving to North Bengaluru, one of the first to sense that people will seek to live sustainably in the future as much as they seek opulence and luxury, the first to see hospitality integrated with working spaces, one of the first to act on the potential in industrial and warehousing spaces, one of the first to recognize that corporations are driven by communities, one of the first to develop hospitality alongside real estate, the first to predict that property management will be driven by technology, one of the first to realize that business is always rooted in dependable services, and one of the first to envision a city built around the citizenry of the future.The company has found success not by analysing where they are but by envisioning where they want to be and will be. This philosophy of the Embassy Group is helping investors, partners and customers get to the “Future First”.Having foresight is one thing. However, having the courage to act upon it, is something else altogether. The Embassy Group has unwaveringly proven over the years, that they have not just had the vision to see where the world is headed, but consistently had the persistence and strength of will to take them there.This well-curated corporate campaign summarizes the efforts, exponential growth, quintessential service offerings and iconic assets that Embassy has developed over the years. The team is confident that the film will play a significant role in establishing Embassy as a key contributor to the real estate industry in India.