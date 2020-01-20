Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read

Dubai’s Muhanad Besh Aka Rich Makes A Wave In The Fashion Industry At The Age Of 24!

He is currently looked upon as the best motivational figure in the fashion world

- | tech.ibnlive

Updated:January 20, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dubai’s Muhanad Besh Aka Rich Makes A Wave In The Fashion Industry At The Age Of 24!
He is currently looked upon as the best motivational figure in the fashion world

The fashion industry is booming and how. Several bloggers and influencers have carved themselves as the best name in the business. Muhanad Besh who is popularly known as Rich was born in Russia who is now based in Dubai. Born in a high-class family, Muhanad in his childhood always dreamt of becoming a tennis player. However, he studied pharmacy in Russia according to his family’s wish. But destiny had some different plans for the blogger and he soon landed his first job as an event planner for a Russian artist. Born on September 8, 1994, he believes that nothing is impossible in life and everyone has the calibre to live a wealthy lifestyle.

The turning point in Muhanad’s life was his first gig in Russia after which many top brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga, Hermes, Versace, Armani, Alexander McQueen and Burberry approached him to endorse them. Well, that saw Rich getting into the fashion industry as one of the top names. Besides this, he is a huge sports fan and while he is not working, he loves to do adventures like skydiving and bungee jumping. He is also keen to learn martial arts and has a great mind in betting on sports like football, horse riding, golf, F1 racing and much. Betting is one of his key areas where he excels, and it is the primary reason behind his lavish lifestyle.

To know more about his adventurous life, you can follow him on Instagram on ‘rich_dubai_life’. He is currently looked upon as the best motivational figure in the fashion world and his goal is to be as successful as the Kardashians. Moreover, Muhanad is of the impression that it is really important to have a good heart besides living a wealthy lifestyle. “Having a good heart is the most precious asset which is intangible to everyone”, he said. With having extraordinary multitasking skills, Rich surely knows how to juggle between businesses and that’s what makes him the most efficient influencer who is on his way to becoming one of the youngest millionaires of the world.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram