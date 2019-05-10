Ep 2: What the People of Odisha Had to Say Ahead of Lok Sabha & Assembly Elections

We’re almost at the Lok Sabha Polls - Phase 6 and it looks like it’s going to be a fierce battle for all-important seats. Urging people to go out and make their vote count, the RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group and Network18 launched an initiative called, ‘Button Dabao, Desh Banao’ that will run in parallel to the elections across the country. The campaign hopes to stir the passion in Indian citizens and encourage them to cast their vote in this year’s Lok Sabha Elections.Episode two of this fantastic effort shows Marya Shakil analysing the electoral patterns and voter expectations in Odisha ahead of elections and recent tragedy. She spoke with voters from Bhubaneswar and navigated some shocking comments and points of view. Think you’ll agree with the public opinion? Watch the video below and find out.Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.