English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read
Ep 4: Mumbai’s on Again, off Again Relationship with Voting - What’s Up with That?
Anand Narasimhan talks to Prahlad Kakkar, Mrunalini Deshmukh, Zafar Sareshwala, Dr Rajan Saxena and Indrani Malkani on candidate accountability and the power of social media.
Anand Narasimhan talks to Prahlad Kakkar, Mrunalini Deshmukh, Zafar Sareshwala, Dr Rajan Saxena and Indrani Malkani on candidate accountability and the power of social media.
Loading...
The single act of pushing that voting button can make a massive difference to the future of India and the generations of Indians to come. Through the ‘Button Dabao, Desh Banao’ campaign, which will run across digital and offline platforms, Network18 hopes to encourage all Indians to exercise their fundamental right to vote.
But will it work to amplify the voice of the ordinary voter or merely bring up disgruntled views on the state of Indian politics? Charismatic news anchor, Anand Narasimhan leads outspoken panellists Advertising guru, Prahlad Kakkar, lawyer, Mrunalini Deshmukh, businessperson, Zafar Sareshwala, academician, Dr Rajan Saxena and activist, Indrani Malkani on topics like candidate accountability and the power of social media. Tough questions, fiery answers, and plenty of hard-hitting inputs from the in-house audience. Get a front row seat to all the action when you check out the video below.
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
But will it work to amplify the voice of the ordinary voter or merely bring up disgruntled views on the state of Indian politics? Charismatic news anchor, Anand Narasimhan leads outspoken panellists Advertising guru, Prahlad Kakkar, lawyer, Mrunalini Deshmukh, businessperson, Zafar Sareshwala, academician, Dr Rajan Saxena and activist, Indrani Malkani on topics like candidate accountability and the power of social media. Tough questions, fiery answers, and plenty of hard-hitting inputs from the in-house audience. Get a front row seat to all the action when you check out the video below.
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
- Is Drogon Really the Last Surviving Dragon of Game of Thrones?
- Aamir Khan Wishes Daughter Ira on Her 21st Birthday, Read His Adorable Post
- Jon Snow and Arya Stark Are in Love in Original 'Game of Thrones' Draft
- PUBG Mobile: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals MS Dhoni And Other Indian Cricketers Who Love PUBG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results