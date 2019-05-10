English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Episode 3: Here’s What Indians Had to Say about the Voting Process and Voter Turnout
Marya Shakil travelled all the way to Bhopal to take stock of what the general public thought of this year’s electoral process.
When it comes down to it, voting might just be as simple as pushing a button, but every vote brings us closer to electing a government representative of the people. With a campaign that hopes to stir Indian nationals into acting responsibly and voting, media conglomerate Network18 launched the campaign - ‘Button Dabao, Desh Banao’.
In this next episode, Marya Shakil travelled all the way to Bhopal to take stock of what the general public thought of this year’s electoral process. But what did they think about all this focus on voter turnout and the controversy around the EVM issue? Did they believe that the massive shift to more women voters and a large section of young first-time voters will have a positive effect on deciding the next government or is the women’s vote insignificant? Hear it all by checking out the video below.
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
