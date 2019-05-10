Take the pledge to vote

Episode 5: What’s the Connection between Politics and Voting Fever that Grips West Bengal?

The conversation promises to be fiery and action-packed. Watch the video below to see who comes out on top and what the experts think lies in store for us.

Updated:May 10, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
As the final stage of voting winds down, Delhi, Bhopal, Azamgarh and Bengal gear up for a last two phases that has everyone in the country watching and waiting impatiently. Campaigning is reaching a fevered pitch as parties make their final plays to win the heart of voters. Urging citizens to go out and make their vote count, the RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group and Network18’s ‘Button Dabao, Desh Banao’ is fervently rallying for maximum voter participation ever.

In this episode, CNN-News18’s Bhupendra Chaubey in Kolkata discusses the issues affecting West Bengal politics with author Saira Shah Halim, film-maker Anindita Sarbadhicari, commentator Kishore Bhimani, educationist Ujjwal Chaudhary, advocate Touseef Ahmed Khan, and lawyer & activist Nazia Elahi Khan.

The conversation promises to be fiery and action-packed. Watch the video below to see who comes out on top and what the experts think lies in store for us.



Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
