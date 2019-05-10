English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Episode 5: What’s the Connection between Politics and Voting Fever that Grips West Bengal?
The conversation promises to be fiery and action-packed. Watch the video below to see who comes out on top and what the experts think lies in store for us.
As the final stage of voting winds down, Delhi, Bhopal, Azamgarh and Bengal gear up for a last two phases that has everyone in the country watching and waiting impatiently. Campaigning is reaching a fevered pitch as parties make their final plays to win the heart of voters. Urging citizens to go out and make their vote count, the RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group and Network18’s ‘Button Dabao, Desh Banao’ is fervently rallying for maximum voter participation ever.
In this episode, CNN-News18’s Bhupendra Chaubey in Kolkata discusses the issues affecting West Bengal politics with author Saira Shah Halim, film-maker Anindita Sarbadhicari, commentator Kishore Bhimani, educationist Ujjwal Chaudhary, advocate Touseef Ahmed Khan, and lawyer & activist Nazia Elahi Khan.
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
