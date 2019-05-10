English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read
Episode 6: Voter Turnout in Cities Increases but is Still Lower than the Rural Areas - Why?
Check out the video below and get in on the debate now!
Check out the video below and get in on the debate now!
Loading...
We’re at the tail end of the Lok Sabha 2019 Polls and the final stage holding the fate of the country in its hands. But will voter turnout improve drastically?
In a special episode for Network 18’s Button Dabao Desh Banao campaign - which aims to encourage citizens to vote - CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan asks some tough questions. In conversation with her are expert panelists and Network 18 Editors including - CNN-News18’s Executive Editor, Bhupendra Chaubey, CNN-News18’s Senior Editor Pallavi Ghosh, News18 India’s Deputy Managing Editor Kishore Ajwani and Firstpost Editor, BV Rao who analyse the electoral commissions efforts this year and offer practical solutions on what can be done better next time around.
Check out the video below and get in on the debate now!
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
In a special episode for Network 18’s Button Dabao Desh Banao campaign - which aims to encourage citizens to vote - CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan asks some tough questions. In conversation with her are expert panelists and Network 18 Editors including - CNN-News18’s Executive Editor, Bhupendra Chaubey, CNN-News18’s Senior Editor Pallavi Ghosh, News18 India’s Deputy Managing Editor Kishore Ajwani and Firstpost Editor, BV Rao who analyse the electoral commissions efforts this year and offer practical solutions on what can be done better next time around.
Check out the video below and get in on the debate now!
Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections
- Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Gets Bumper Opening, Earns Rs 24.60 Crore on Day 1
- Doctors Want Law Banning Sex Determination Tests Gone, Say Don’t Put Onus to Save Girl Child on Us
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
- Video of Deepika Padukone Cycling on Chilly Streets of New York is Breaking the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results