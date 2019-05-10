Take the pledge to vote

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life.
Episode 6: Voter Turnout in Cities Increases but is Still Lower than the Rural Areas - Why?

Check out the video below and get in on the debate now!

Updated:May 10, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
We’re at the tail end of the Lok Sabha 2019 Polls and the final stage holding the fate of the country in its hands. But will voter turnout improve drastically?

In a special episode for Network 18’s Button Dabao Desh Banao campaign - which aims to encourage citizens to vote - CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan asks some tough questions. In conversation with her are expert panelists and Network 18 Editors including - CNN-News18’s Executive Editor, Bhupendra Chaubey, CNN-News18’s Senior Editor Pallavi Ghosh, News18 India’s Deputy Managing Editor Kishore Ajwani and Firstpost Editor, BV Rao who analyse the electoral commissions efforts this year and offer practical solutions on what can be done better next time around.

Check out the video below and get in on the debate now!



Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.
