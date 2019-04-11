Everything You Need to Know about Painless Vaccination #KnowYourVaccines

Immunisation prevents illness, disability and death, yet there is a growing number of people with needle phobia. While some people don’t want to risk HIV infection, others demand the option of painless drug delivery and high-tech product innovations that promise to make it both possible and affordable soon. But, are we there yet? Let’s see...Painless or acellular vaccines contain fewer antigens or only some of the cellular material rather than complete cells which are found in the painful variants. Painless versions are more commonly used in the immunisation of young children and in India are still usually administered via syringe.There are a number of different kinds of Painless Vaccines. While the most common ones currently are still administered by needle and syringe, the future looks more promising. In the making are easy to self-administer, dissolving microneedle patches and pill-sized technology, called the MucoJet that jet-releases a stream of vaccine on the cheek inside the mouth.Fewer antigens mean Painless Vaccines have fewer painful after-effects than older whole-cell vaccines. This means that while it is not completely pain-free, babies and young children suffer far less pain and discomfort than ever before.When compared to painful whole-cell vaccines, painless variants reduce post-vaccination side-effects like pain, swelling and fever but also provide reduced immunity. The protection provided by Painless Vaccines lessens quicker than those of painful counterparts. And since they have lower antibody production, it also makes it the less safe option of the two.● Chickenpox. (varicella; Var)● Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Whooping Cough. (pertussis; DTaP)● Hepatitis A. (HepA)● Hepatitis B. (HepB)● Influenza. (Flu)● Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)● Meningococcal. (MenACWY)● Pneumococcal (Prevnar [conjugate vaccine, PCV], Pneumovax [polysaccharide vaccine, PPSV])● Polio (IPV)● Rotavirus (RV)