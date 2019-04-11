English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read
Everything You Need to Know about Painless Vaccination #KnowYourVaccines
Find out if worrying about a no-pain or tears vaccination experience is jeopardising the effectiveness of your child’s immunisation.
Find out if worrying about a no-pain or tears vaccination experience is jeopardising the effectiveness of your child’s immunisation.
Loading...
Immunisation prevents illness, disability and death, yet there is a growing number of people with needle phobia. While some people don’t want to risk HIV infection, others demand the option of painless drug delivery and high-tech product innovations that promise to make it both possible and affordable soon. But, are we there yet? Let’s see...
What is a painless vaccine?
Painless or acellular vaccines contain fewer antigens or only some of the cellular material rather than complete cells which are found in the painful variants. Painless versions are more commonly used in the immunisation of young children and in India are still usually administered via syringe.
Does this mean all Painless Vaccines hurt?
There are a number of different kinds of Painless Vaccines. While the most common ones currently are still administered by needle and syringe, the future looks more promising. In the making are easy to self-administer, dissolving microneedle patches and pill-sized technology, called the MucoJet that jet-releases a stream of vaccine on the cheek inside the mouth.
So, why are they still called painless?
Fewer antigens mean Painless Vaccines have fewer painful after-effects than older whole-cell vaccines. This means that while it is not completely pain-free, babies and young children suffer far less pain and discomfort than ever before.
How safe and effective are Painless Vaccines?
When compared to painful whole-cell vaccines, painless variants reduce post-vaccination side-effects like pain, swelling and fever but also provide reduced immunity. The protection provided by Painless Vaccines lessens quicker than those of painful counterparts. And since they have lower antibody production, it also makes it the less safe option of the two.
What are some of the most important vaccines for children (0-10) in India?
● Chickenpox. (varicella; Var)
● Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Whooping Cough. (pertussis; DTaP)
● Hepatitis A. (HepA)
● Hepatitis B. (HepB)
● Influenza. (Flu)
● Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)
● Meningococcal. (MenACWY)
● Pneumococcal (Prevnar [conjugate vaccine, PCV], Pneumovax [polysaccharide vaccine, PPSV])
● Polio (IPV)
● Rotavirus (RV)
What is a painless vaccine?
Painless or acellular vaccines contain fewer antigens or only some of the cellular material rather than complete cells which are found in the painful variants. Painless versions are more commonly used in the immunisation of young children and in India are still usually administered via syringe.
Does this mean all Painless Vaccines hurt?
There are a number of different kinds of Painless Vaccines. While the most common ones currently are still administered by needle and syringe, the future looks more promising. In the making are easy to self-administer, dissolving microneedle patches and pill-sized technology, called the MucoJet that jet-releases a stream of vaccine on the cheek inside the mouth.
So, why are they still called painless?
Fewer antigens mean Painless Vaccines have fewer painful after-effects than older whole-cell vaccines. This means that while it is not completely pain-free, babies and young children suffer far less pain and discomfort than ever before.
How safe and effective are Painless Vaccines?
When compared to painful whole-cell vaccines, painless variants reduce post-vaccination side-effects like pain, swelling and fever but also provide reduced immunity. The protection provided by Painless Vaccines lessens quicker than those of painful counterparts. And since they have lower antibody production, it also makes it the less safe option of the two.
What are some of the most important vaccines for children (0-10) in India?
● Chickenpox. (varicella; Var)
● Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Whooping Cough. (pertussis; DTaP)
● Hepatitis A. (HepA)
● Hepatitis B. (HepB)
● Influenza. (Flu)
● Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)
● Meningococcal. (MenACWY)
● Pneumococcal (Prevnar [conjugate vaccine, PCV], Pneumovax [polysaccharide vaccine, PPSV])
● Polio (IPV)
● Rotavirus (RV)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: 'Game of Thrones' Actors Can't Spell the Names of 'GoT' Characters Either & It's Hilarious
- Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Pens Emotional Note About the Longest Year of Their Life
- 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' and ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ Land in Legal Trouble for Government's Promotion
- Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is Operating Without Authorisation
- Katie Bouman, the Scientist Behind the First-Ever Black Hole Image, is Now an Internet Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results