Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Everything You Need to Know about Socially Responsible Investment

There are 2 main goals of Socially Responsible Investment - social impact and good returns.

Anshika Bajpai |

Updated:May 27, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Everything You Need to Know about Socially Responsible Investment
There are 2 main goals of Socially Responsible Investment - social impact and good returns.
Loading...
Socially Responsible Investment or as some people call it; sustainable, socially conscious, green or ethical investment means considering both financial return and environmental good in order to bring about some social change. For example, avoiding companies that produce or sell additives like alcohol, tobacco, gambling etc. and instead, going for companies engaged in social justice, sustainability, alternative methods of using energy and clean technology efforts counts as socially responsible investment.

You can do so by investing in such companies individually or through mutual funds and exchange-traded fund.

So let’s understand SRI a bit more…

There are 2 main goals of Socially Responsible Investment - social impact and good returns.
It is not necessary that both of them go hand in hand. Just because an investment is socially conscious doesn’t mean it will give high financial returns. So it’s also important that you evaluate the financial viability of the investment.

For instance, one can go for community investing. This kind of investment goes directly to organisations that have a decent track record of social responsibility by helping the community and have not been able to raise funds from banks and other financial institutions. These funds help them to provide services to their communities like affordable housing and loans. This helps in improving the quality of the community in question and decreases their dependency on government's funds making that community self-sustaining. You can even opt for mutual funds, alternative investments or microfinance.

To sum it up…

Channelising your money in socially responsible investments is a win-win for all. You can make the most of your money while helping a cause that makes the world a better place. Most people think that it takes a bit more work to find the right investment that fits both the criteria, but the best part is that you have to this only once. After you’ve made your choice, you can just keep investing in the same place and be assured that your money is going to a company that you approve of.

To know more, click here.

This content is sponsored by SBI Wealth.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram